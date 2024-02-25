Determined to preserve the Ukrainian town's memories amidst the ruins, Alia O intricately embroiders her photographs, capturing the essence of a once-thriving community.

The eastern Ukrainian town of Soledar was once a thriving hot spot, boasting Europe’s largest salt deposits and a population exceeding 10,000.

But the tranquility of this town was shattered two years ago by the invasion of Russian forces, resulting in widespread destruction and depopulation. Since January 2023, the ruins of Soledar and its surroundings have been under Russian occupation.

Prior to the invasion, Alia O, a Ukrainian artist based in France, with a background in international affairs and war reporting journalism, carried out an art residency in Soledar.

Her intention was to capture the town's essence, its rich history, and the lives of its inhabitants. The project, titled “Not sure how anyone else does it” has since evolved into a powerful reminder of what has been lost.

"I am convinced that everybody who is separated from their home in Bakhmut, Soledar, and Kherson carry every inch of their native place inside them. Even when the photographs are lost in the fire, our consciousness goes back to those memorable anchors," states Alia O.

Work from the series 'Not sure how anyone else does it.' Embroidery on photograph. Credit: Alia O

Work from the series 'Not sure how anyone else does it.' Embroidery on photograph. Credit: Alia O

Her artistic approach involves meticulously stitching colourful embroidery onto her own photographs.

"I intuitively create the embroidery, drawing from my emotions and impressions of the place and weaving together the stories I wish to convey - memories of a future that is gone."

Remarkably, Alia O captured her photographs through the prism of salt crystals, a unique perspective that mirrors the experiences of the people of Soledar.

"Every person I met would give me a salt crystal as a souvenir. So I thought I would also see the world through people from Soledar looking through salt. I took one of those crystals I was given and I started taking pictures through it. The town was flooded with them. It worked metaphorically for how people see life here".

'Not sure how anyone else does it.' Embroidery on photograph. Credit: Alia O

'Not sure how anyone else does it.' Embroidery on photograph. Credit: Alia O

Alia O says: "These works are created in constant dialogue with the deepest memories of places, transformative hopes, life-changing meetings, and everything that constitutes the peaceful life we lost."