Over the last ten years, French brewers have been increasing production as their beers have become more popular.

Brewers in France are taking on traditionally beer-producing nations as French beer becomes more popular.

Over the last ten years, French brewers have increased production due to growing sales in Belgium. This is especially true for some breweries located along the border.

In the beer section of a Belgian hypermarket, one bottle stands out from the crowd.

The beer is produced at the Baron Brewery in Gussignies, France, just a few kilometres from the border with Belgium. The brewers there learned their skills in Belgium before developing them in France.

Now, these French beers can be found on the shelves alongside their Belgian counterparts. Several tens of thousands of bottles leave the Baron Brewery each year, 10% of which are destined for Belgium.

One supermarket customer explained he drinks this French beer because 'its taste is different' from what he can find in Belgium.

But the sales director at Saint-Feuillien Brewery near Mons insists Belgian beer is expanding in France as well: "50% of our production goes abroad, three-quarters of which goes to France. In certain regions, the French are still discovering beer, previously totally eclipsed by wine. I think there is room for both Belgian and French products; the important thing is quality and diversity."

He added: "We see French beers which are doing very well and which are developing on the Belgian territory. We also see regional beers crossing the border and doing well in northern France. I believe that, at this level, a balance is being struck. Overall, if the quality is there, there`s room for everyone."