Check out the scrumptious winners of the Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year 2024
The grand prize went to Chinese photographer Zhonghua Yang for their delightful photo of a woman making New Year dim sum.
The winners of this year's Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year, now in its 13th year, have been announced!
Claiming the grand prize is "Red Bean Paste Balls" by Chinese photographer Zhonghua Yang. Their gorgeous shot captures a woman holding a tray of steaming red bean paste balls, ready for the holiday celebration in Xiangshan, Zhejiang, where traditional dishes like dumplings and glutinous rice are also enjoyed.
“This wonderful, perfectly balanced image is full of light, shadow, mystery and poignancy,” says Caroline Kenyon, founder of the competition.
With entries pouring in from over 65 countries, this year's competition saw thousands of submissions.
Without further ado, here are a selection of some of the most tantalising, aesthetically pleasing, winning snapshots:
Red Bean Paste Balls by Yang Zhonghua
(Overall winner)
Would You Like Mustard with That by Max Jowitt
(Production Paradise Previously Published, 1st place)
Let Them Eat Cake! by Lynne Kennedy
(Champagne Taittinger Wedding Food Photographer, 1st place)
Rhubarb puzzle love by Barbora Baretic
(Food Stylist Award, 1st place)
BLT Contemplation by Delaney McQuown
(Claire Aho Award for Women Photographers, 1st place)
Pork, Laughter and Red Wine by Virginia Moran
(Food at the Table, 1st place)
New Year in Old Cave Dwelling by Ren Xiuting
(Food for the Family, 1st place)
Mangrove Fisherman by Teo Chin Leong
(Food in the Field, 1st place)
Chestnut Season by Tailai OBrien
(Hotel Art Group Cream of the Crop, 1st place)
Every cocktail on the menu by Paul Dodd
(Marks & Spencer Food Portraiture, 1st place)
Autumn Cocktail by Viktoriia Kondysenko
(MPB Award for Innovation, 1st place)
Celebrate with Cake by Ming Tang-Evans
(Tiptree Cake Award, 1st place)
Tribal farmers sell their fruits every early morning at a wholesale price by Azim Khan Ronnie
(unearthed® Food For Sale, 1st place)
Banana Haul by Samson Eichenholz
(Young - 13 - 17, 1st place)
Fighting to save life by Mohammad Reaz Uddin
(Street Food, 1st place)
Buri (yellowtail) hanging by Matteo Alberti
(Food Influencer, 1st place)
The girl with the oranges by Carla Sutera Sardo
(MPB Award for Innovation, 2nd place)
The Mall Galleries in London will host the finalists' works until 9 June.