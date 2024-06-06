The grand prize went to Chinese photographer Zhonghua Yang for their delightful photo of a woman making New Year dim sum.

The winners of this year's Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year, now in its 13th year, have been announced!

Claiming the grand prize is "Red Bean Paste Balls" by Chinese photographer Zhonghua Yang. Their gorgeous shot captures a woman holding a tray of steaming red bean paste balls, ready for the holiday celebration in Xiangshan, Zhejiang, where traditional dishes like dumplings and glutinous rice are also enjoyed.

“This wonderful, perfectly balanced image is full of light, shadow, mystery and poignancy,” says Caroline Kenyon, founder of the competition.

With entries pouring in from over 65 countries, this year's competition saw thousands of submissions.

Without further ado, here are a selection of some of the most tantalising, aesthetically pleasing, winning snapshots:

Red Bean Paste Balls by Yang Zhonghua

(Overall winner)

Red Bean Paste Balls by Yang Zhonghua (China) Credit: Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year/Yang Zhonghua

Would You Like Mustard with That by Max Jowitt

(Production Paradise Previously Published, 1st place)

Would You Like Mustard with That by Max Jowitt (United Kingdom) Credit: Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year/Max Jowitt

Let Them Eat Cake! by Lynne Kennedy

(Champagne Taittinger Wedding Food Photographer, 1st place)

Let Them Eat Cake! by Lynne Kennedy (Isle of Skye) Credit: Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year/Lynne Kennedy

Rhubarb puzzle love by Barbora Baretic

(Food Stylist Award, 1st place)

Rhubarb puzzle love by Barbora Baretic (United Kingdom) Credit: Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year/Barbora Baretic

BLT Contemplation by Delaney McQuown

(Claire Aho Award for Women Photographers, 1st place)

BLT Contemplation by Delaney McQuown (United States) Credit: Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year/Delaney McQuown

Pork, Laughter and Red Wine by Virginia Moran

(Food at the Table, 1st place)

Pork, Laughter and Red Wine by Virginia Moran (Spain) Credit: Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year/Virgina Moran

New Year in Old Cave Dwelling by Ren Xiuting

(Food for the Family, 1st place)

New Year in Old Cave Dwelling by Ren Xiuting (China) Credit: Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year/Ren Xiuting

Mangrove Fisherman by Teo Chin Leong

(Food in the Field, 1st place)

Mangrove Fisherman by Teo Chin Leong (Japan) Credit: Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year/Teo Chin Leong

Chestnut Season by Tailai OBrien

(Hotel Art Group Cream of the Crop, 1st place)

Chestnut Season by Tailai OBrien (Australia) Credit: Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year/Tailai OBrien

Every cocktail on the menu by Paul Dodd

(Marks & Spencer Food Portraiture, 1st place)

Every cocktail on the menu by Paul Dodd Credit: Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year/Paul Dodd

Autumn Cocktail by Viktoriia Kondysenko

(MPB Award for Innovation, 1st place)

Autumn Cocktail by Viktoriia Kondysenko (Ukraine) Credit: Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year/Victoria Kondysenko

Celebrate with Cake by Ming Tang-Evans

(Tiptree Cake Award, 1st place)

Celebrate with Cake by Ming Tang-Evans (United Kingdom) Credit: Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year/Ming Tang-Evans

Tribal farmers sell their fruits every early morning at a wholesale price by Azim Khan Ronnie

(unearthed® Food For Sale, 1st place)

Tribal farmers sell their fruits every early morning at a wholesale price by Azim Khan Ronnie Credit: Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year/Azim Khan Ronnie

Banana Haul by Samson Eichenholz

(Young - 13 - 17, 1st place)

Banana Haul by Samson Eichenholz (United States) Credit: Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year/Samson Eichenholz

Fighting to save life by Mohammad Reaz Uddin

(Street Food, 1st place)

Fighting to save life by Mohammad Reaz Uddin Credit: Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year/Mohammad Reaz Uddin

Buri (yellowtail) hanging by Matteo Alberti

(Food Influencer, 1st place)

Buri (yellowtail) hanging by Matteo Alberti Credit: Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year/Matteo Alberti

The girl with the oranges by Carla Sutera Sardo

(MPB Award for Innovation, 2nd place)

The girl with the oranges by Carla Sutera Sardo Credit: Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year/Carla Sutera Sardo

The Mall Galleries in London will host the finalists' works until 9 June.