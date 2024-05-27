27 illustrators – one from each EU state – have created posters to encourage voting in the upcoming European elections.
What do cats, video games and drum kits have in common? All of them can be used in the service of democracy, at least according to a cohort of outstanding European illustrators.
Ahead of the elections to the European parliament on 6-9 June, illustrators from each EU state have designed posters on the theme of democratic participation – with their subjects as diverse as the countries themselves.
Their vibrant designs are part of the Get Out & Vote initiative, a campaign – which also features showcases across European cities and an AR exhibition – in support of European unity and values, spearheaded by non-profit creative studio Fine Acts.
Crucially, all works are published under an open licence, so that anyone – bar political parties or entities – can use them non-commercially to spread the message of the importance of voting.
Posters from the Get Out & Vote initiative can be downloaded here.