Cannes Film Festival 2024: Best looks and red carpet moments so far

By Theo Farrant & AP
From the timeless elegance of Anya Taylor-Joy to the effortlessly sleek style of Omar Sy, celebrities have truly risen to the occasion on the Cannes red carpet so far.
Every year, the red carpet at Cannes is one of the biggest events for fashion enthusiasts - and for good reason.
This year's spectacle is no different. The Cannes Film Festival is in full swing, and the stars are out in force. Prepare to be dazzled as we take a closer look at some of the standout outfits that have graced the iconic French affair so far.
The Cannes Film Festival runs until 25 May 2024.
