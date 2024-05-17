Cannes Film Festival 2024: Best looks and red carpet moments so far

From the timeless elegance of Anya Taylor-Joy to the effortlessly sleek style of Omar Sy, celebrities have truly risen to the occasion on the Cannes red carpet so far.

Every year, the red carpet at Cannes is one of the biggest events for fashion enthusiasts - and for good reason.

This year's spectacle is no different. The Cannes Film Festival is in full swing, and the stars are out in force. Prepare to be dazzled as we take a closer look at some of the standout outfits that have graced the iconic French affair so far.

Anya Taylor-Joy poses for photographers upon departure from the premiere of the film 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' at Cannes Film Festival. Credit: Daniel Cole/2024 Invision

Alton Mason poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Megalopolis' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, 16 May 2024. Credit: Vianney Le Caer/2024 Invision

Grace VanderWaal, Romy Mars, Laurence Fishburne, director Francis Ford Coppola, Giancarlo Esposito, and D. B. Sweeney stand together for photos at the Cannes film festival. Credit: Scott A Garfitt/2024 Invision

Audrey Plaza poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Megalopolis' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes Credit: AP Photo

Nathalie Emmanuel poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Megalopolis' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes Credit: Invision

Alton Mason poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Megalopolis' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes Credit: Vianney Le Caer/2024 Invision

Adam Driver, left, talks with director Francis Ford Coppola as they depart from the premiere of the film 'Megalopolis' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes Credit: Andreea Alexandru/2024 Invision

Yseult poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Megalopolis'. Credit: Invision

Omar Sy poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Megalopolis' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes Credit: Invision

Giancarlo Esposito attends the premiere of 'The Second Act' at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in southern France on 14 May 2024. Credit: Vianney Le Caer/2024 Invision

Anya Taylor-Joy poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes Credit: Scott A Garfitt/2024 Invision

Chris Hemsworth poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes Credit: Vianney Le Caer/2024 Invision

Greta Gerwig poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes Credit: Invision

Barry Keoghan waves at fans upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Bird' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes Credit: Millie Turner/2024 Invision

Heidi Klum poses for photographers upon arrival at the awards ceremony and the premiere of the film 'The Second Act' during the 77th international film festival, Cannes Credit: Vianney Le Caer/2024 Invision

Lily Gladstone during the opening ceremony of the 77th international film festival, Cannes Credit: Invision

Taylor Hill poses for photographers upon arrival at the awards ceremony and the premiere of the film 'The Second Act' during the 77th international film festival, Cannes Credit: Invision

Anya Taylor-Joy poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes Credit: Invision

Jane Fonda poses for photographers upon arrival at the awards ceremony and the premiere of the film 'The Second Act' Credit: Vianney Le Caer/2024 Invision

The Cannes Film Festival runs until 25 May 2024.