Cannes Film Festival 2024: Best looks and red carpet moments so far

Cannes: Best looks and red carpet moments
Cannes: Best looks and red carpet moments Copyright Credit: Invision/AP Photo
Copyright Credit: Invision/AP Photo
By Theo FarrantAP
From the timeless elegance of Anya Taylor-Joy to the effortlessly sleek style of Omar Sy, celebrities have truly risen to the occasion on the Cannes red carpet so far.

Every year, the red carpet at Cannes is one of the biggest events for fashion enthusiasts - and for good reason. 

This year's spectacle is no different. The Cannes Film Festival is in full swing, and the stars are out in force. Prepare to be dazzled as we take a closer look at some of the standout outfits that have graced the iconic French affair so far. 

Anya Taylor-Joy poses for photographers upon departure from the premiere of the film 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' at Cannes Film Festival.
Anya Taylor-Joy poses for photographers upon departure from the premiere of the film 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' at Cannes Film Festival.Credit: Daniel Cole/2024 Invision
Alton Mason poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Megalopolis' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, 16 May 2024.
Alton Mason poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Megalopolis' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, 16 May 2024.Credit: Vianney Le Caer/2024 Invision
Grace VanderWaal, Romy Mars, Laurence Fishburne, director Francis Ford Coppola, Giancarlo Esposito, and D. B. Sweeney stand together for photos at the Cannes film festival.
Grace VanderWaal, Romy Mars, Laurence Fishburne, director Francis Ford Coppola, Giancarlo Esposito, and D. B. Sweeney stand together for photos at the Cannes film festival.Credit: Scott A Garfitt/2024 Invision
Audrey Plaza poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Megalopolis' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes
Audrey Plaza poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Megalopolis' at the 77th international film festival, CannesCredit: AP Photo
Nathalie Emmanuel poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Megalopolis' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes
Nathalie Emmanuel poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Megalopolis' at the 77th international film festival, CannesCredit: Invision
Alton Mason poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Megalopolis' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes
Alton Mason poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Megalopolis' at the 77th international film festival, CannesCredit: Vianney Le Caer/2024 Invision
Adam Driver, left, talks with director Francis Ford Coppola as they depart from the premiere of the film 'Megalopolis' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes
Adam Driver, left, talks with director Francis Ford Coppola as they depart from the premiere of the film 'Megalopolis' at the 77th international film festival, CannesCredit: Andreea Alexandru/2024 Invision
Yseult poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Megalopolis'.
Yseult poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Megalopolis'.Credit: Invision
Omar Sy poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Megalopolis' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes
Omar Sy poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Megalopolis' at the 77th international film festival, CannesCredit: Invision
Giancarlo Esposito attends the premiere of 'The Second Act' at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in southern France on 14 May 2024.
Giancarlo Esposito attends the premiere of 'The Second Act' at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in southern France on 14 May 2024.Credit: Vianney Le Caer/2024 Invision
Anya Taylor-Joy poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes
Anya Taylor-Joy poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' at the 77th international film festival, CannesCredit: Scott A Garfitt/2024 Invision
Chris Hemsworth poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes
Chris Hemsworth poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' at the 77th international film festival, CannesCredit: Vianney Le Caer/2024 Invision
Greta Gerwig poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes
Greta Gerwig poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' at the 77th international film festival, CannesCredit: Invision
Barry Keoghan waves at fans upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Bird' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes
Barry Keoghan waves at fans upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Bird' at the 77th international film festival, CannesCredit: Millie Turner/2024 Invision
Heidi Klum poses for photographers upon arrival at the awards ceremony and the premiere of the film 'The Second Act' during the 77th international film festival, Cannes
Heidi Klum poses for photographers upon arrival at the awards ceremony and the premiere of the film 'The Second Act' during the 77th international film festival, CannesCredit: Vianney Le Caer/2024 Invision
Lily Gladstone during the opening ceremony of the 77th international film festival, Cannes
Lily Gladstone during the opening ceremony of the 77th international film festival, CannesCredit: Invision
Taylor Hill poses for photographers upon arrival at the awards ceremony and the premiere of the film 'The Second Act' during the 77th international film festival, Cannes
Taylor Hill poses for photographers upon arrival at the awards ceremony and the premiere of the film 'The Second Act' during the 77th international film festival, CannesCredit: Invision
Anya Taylor-Joy poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes
Anya Taylor-Joy poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' at the 77th international film festival, CannesCredit: Invision
Jane Fonda poses for photographers upon arrival at the awards ceremony and the premiere of the film 'The Second Act'
Jane Fonda poses for photographers upon arrival at the awards ceremony and the premiere of the film 'The Second Act'Credit: Vianney Le Caer/2024 Invision

The Cannes Film Festival runs until 25 May 2024.

