A Scottish college is offering a course on Taylor Swift to educate parents accompanying children to the singer's sold-out The Eras Tour. They'll become Swifties in no time.

Parents of card-carrying Swifties – do you know your 'Wildest Dreams' from your 'Fortnight'? Or is this just a 'Blank Space' for you?

If so, to avoid any 'Bad Blood', help is on the way.

Glasgow Clyde College (GCC) has set up a masterclass on the pop star, so that the older generations don’t embarrass their kids and turn the Eras Tour into a 'Cruel Summer'.

That’s enough crowbarring of Taylor Swift lyrics for one day.

The free, 90-minute one-off event, which will take place ahead of the singer's three sold-out nights at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium in June, will cover Swift's songs, her "evolving wardrobe and hairstyles" and crowd chants at her gigs.

Staff at the college said the session on 7 May would help non-Swifties fully appreciate "iconic moments" in the set.

Robert Anderson, the college's curriculum assistant principal, said: "We understand that not everyone will be up to speed on all things Taylor and might not get the full Eras experience. That's why we created this masterclass - to prepare those who'll be heading along to the gig with their superfan kids, friends or partners to ensure they have just as memorable a time.”

"Taylor's gigs are known for being so well crafted, and unless you're a fan yourself, you might miss some of the iconic moments," he added about the event taking place at the college's Langside campus.

"Our expert will take you through everything you need to know - leaving you a Swiftie in no time."

Taylor Swift performs during The Eras Tour - 2023 Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Swift's latest album, 'The Tortured Poets Department', has broken all records and has directly contributed – alongside Record Store Day - to vinyl sales getting their highest weekly total sales in three decades.

The report was shared by digital entertainment and retail association ERA, which confirmed that one week last month saw the sales of vinyl records reach a new high. It was the week that Record Store Day (20 April) took place that the figures marked the highest in 30 years.

Record Store Day also happened to take place one day after Swift shared ‘The Tortured Poets Department’, which immediately topped the charts and shifted over 2.6million copies in the US alone. Her album is the highest-selling LP since Adele’s ‘25’.

The reports of the new record number of sales comes after confirmation that 2023 was the 16th consecutive year of growth for the vinyl format.