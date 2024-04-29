Watch: The inventor empowering schoolchildren with light in Zimbabwe

Aluwaine Tanaka Manyonga created the Chigubhu Lantern, a solar-powered LED light from recycled waste

In rural Zimbabwe, access to electricity is often a challenge, so Aluwaine Tanaka Manyonga came up with an innovative solution.

The Chigubhu Lantern is a solar-powered light made from recycled plastic bottles and electronic waste. Aluwaine was inspired by his own school days when he often used a candle to complete his homework.

Since his first prototype, Aluwaine has made a significant environmental impact, reusing over 2,000 plastic bottles and 12,000 LED chips. His initiative not only provides lighting but also helps to reduce waste and greenhouse gas emissions.

Aluwaine has partnered with seven schools in the country, where he provides lanterns and training sessions. Pupils learn the basics of electronics, waste management, renewable energy, and how to build a light themselves.

Many schoolchildren have reported improved grades since having access to a Chigubhu Lantern. Encouraged by the positive feedback, Aluwaine aims to inspire the next generation of eco-entrepreneurs to start and develop their own environmentally friendly projects.

Aluwaine is working hard and looking forward to a future where every student can access sustainable lighting.