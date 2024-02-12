Watch: The Ugandan artisan rolling with nature

Kasoma Noordin is the visionary behind Boogaali Bikes, an eco-friendly organisation crafting bicycle frames out of bamboo.

Kasoma Noordin is an eco-entrepreneur from Kampala, Uganda. He is leading the bamboo revolution by weaving environmental consciousness with craftsmanship.

Kasoma, a former electrician and cycling enthusiast, has merged his passions to create sustainable bamboo bicycle frames.

Sustainable bamboo matures from absorbing carbon dioxide over time and forms the strong backbone of Boogaali Bikes. The company uses a traditional Ugandan barkcloth to reinforce the joints of the bicycle frame.

"I came up with the idea of using barkcloth as a natural fibre to wrap the joints with epoxy resin so that they can be strong enough," Kasoma tells SCENES.

Boogaali is a fusion of the word 'bamboo' and the local Ugandan term for bicycles, 'gaali.' Each meticulously crafted bike is a bespoke piece of art tailored to the rider's needs.

Boogaali Bikes gives back to the community by donating a percentage of funds from every sale to caregivers at Kabale Regional Referral Hospital.

In the future, Kasoma plans to open a bicycle mechanics academy. Boogaali Bikes isn't just about wheels; it's steering Uganda towards a sustainable future, one bamboo frame at a time.