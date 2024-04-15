Watch: The Nigerian hero creating a safe haven for animals

Chinedu Mogbo is a dedicated conservationist who works tirelessly to rescue and rehabilitate wildlife

In the southeastern outskirts of Lagos, sounds of birds chirping, crocodile splashes, and pangolins rustling can be heard in the air. Wildlife is flourishing here thanks to a sanctuary founded by Chinedu Mogbo, a kind-hearted animal enthusiast.

Chinedu established The Green Fingers Wildlife Sanctuary in 2012 after witnessing endangered animals sold and abused across Nigeria. Since the sanctuary opened its gates, Chinedu has rescued, sheltered, and rehabilitated thousands of animals. The World Wildlife Fund lists many of the facility's animals as critically endangered.

To ensure the well-being of the animals in their care, Chinedu and his team erected purpose-built enclosures that mimic the wild. The ultimate goal is to return the furry and scaly guests to the wild quickly. For those unable to return to the wild, the sanctuary serves as their lifelong home.

Chinedu's vision stretches beyond the confines of his sanctuary's walls. He aims to establish more facilities across Nigeria and increase awareness of the country's rich biodiversity.