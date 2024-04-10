Eurovision organisers EBU have called out ‘targeted social media campaigns’ against artists amid reported death threats for Israeli representative Eden Golan.

ADVERTISEMENT

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU), who organise the Eurovision Song Contest, has released a statement condemning the “targeted social media campaigns” against competitors, amid reports of threats against Israeli singer Eden Golan.

EBU acknowledged in a statement “the depth of feeling and the strong opinions that this year’s Eurovision song contest – set against the backdrop of a terrible war in the Middle East – has provoked”.

While expressing understanding that “people will want to engage in debate and express their deeply held views on this matter”, it raised concerns about “targeted social media campaigns” against some artists.

Scroll down for the full statement from Jean Philip De Tender, Deputy Director General of the EBU.

The statement did not name the performers in question. However, it came amid reports that Israeli singer Eden Golan, 20, has received death threats through her Instagram account.

In a statement shared by The Jerusalem Post, the singer said: "I took into account that I would also receive such comments on Instagram.”

She added: "I feel confident and determined to represent Israel in the best possible way. Our delegation travels with a trained security team, and I am sure they will do their best job to protect us."

This year’s competition has been rocked by controversy over Israel’s participation, which has led many to boycott the event and calls for Israel to be excluded from Eurovision 2024.

Many have also contacted individual broadcasters and delegations, asking them to consider either withdrawing from the contest, or putting pressure on the EBU to ban Israel from it.

Many have also called on the artists themselves to speak out against Israel’s involvement.

Several of the competing artists, including the UK’s Olly Alexander, Ireland’s Bambie Thug, Finland’s Windows95Man and many others, have issued a statement defending their participation while saying they “do not feel comfortable being silent” over the situation.

In their recent statement, EBU said: “While we strongly support freedom of speech and the right to express opinions in a democratic society, we firmly oppose any form of online abuse, hate speech, or harassment directed at our artists or any individuals associated with the contest.”

Targeting Eurovision artists was “unacceptable and totally unfair”, adding that “the decision to include any broadcaster, including the Israeli broadcaster Kan, in the Eurovision song contest is the sole responsibility of the EBU’s governing bodies and not that of the individual artists”.

Israel will compete at Eurovision after changing lyrics to its controversial song Eurovision - X

The EBU forced Israel to change the lyrics of Golan’s song ‘October Rain’, deeming it too political, which is against Eurovision rules. The initial entry referenced the victims of Hamas’s 7 October attack in Israel, which sparked the war in Gaza.

Eurovision agreed Golan could take part with a second entry, ‘Hurricane’, which features the same music but different lyrics. The lyric change meant that the song met the necessary criteria for participation, in accordance with the rules of the competition.

The full statement from EBU regarding the social media campaigns reads as follows:

The European Broadcasting Union acknowledges the depth of feeling and the strong opinions that this year’s Eurovision Song Contest – set against the backdrop of a terrible war in the Middle East – has provoked. We understand that people will want to engage in debate and express their deeply held views on this matter. We have all been affected by the images, stories and the unquestionable pain suffered by those in Israel and in Gaza.

However, we wish to address the concerns and discussions surrounding this situation, especially the targeted social media campaigns against some of our participating artists.

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision to include any broadcaster, including the Israeli’ broadcaster Kan, in the Eurovision Song Contest is the sole responsibility of the EBU’s governing bodies and not that of the individual artists. These artists come to Eurovision to share their music, culture, and the universal message of unity through the language of music.

The EBU has previously explained the reasoning for the inclusion of KAN and the differences between them as an independent broadcaster and previous participants who were excluded. Constructive debate is a positive consequence of such decisions.

However, while we strongly support freedom of speech and the right to express opinions in a democratic society, we firmly oppose any form of online abuse, hate speech, or harassment directed at our artists or any individuals associated with the contest. This is unacceptable and totally unfair, given the artists have no role in this decision.

The EBU is dedicated to providing a safe and supportive environment for all participants, staff, and fans of the Eurovision Song Contest. We will continue to work closely with all stakeholders to promote the values of respect, inclusivity, and understanding, both online and offline.

We urge everyone to engage in respectful and constructive dialogue and support the artists who are working tirelessly – on what is a music and entertainment show – to share their music with the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Malmö, Sweden, starting with the semi-finals on Tuesday 7 and Thursday 9 May before the Grand Final on Saturday 11 May.