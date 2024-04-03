Share this articleComments
Improving security and tackling overcrowding are among the aims of the new walkway.
Linking the Colosseum to the Forum and from the Baths of Caracalla to the Circus Maximus, Rome's new archaeological walkway will be a journey through the city's most famous archaeological sites
The mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri, and the Italian culture minister, Gennaro Sangiuliano, presented the winning bid for the design of the walkway on Tuesday.
Labics Architecture Studio's design was chosen by a jury of experts from among 23 international submissions. The project will cost around 18 million euros
Watch Giorgia Orlandi's report in the player above.
Share this articleComments