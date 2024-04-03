Visit Euronews

Rome unveils plans for a new archaeological path through the heart of city

A street vendor walks with hats in front of the Colosseum in Rome
A street vendor walks with hats in front of the Colosseum in Rome
By Giorgia Orlandi
Improving security and tackling overcrowding are among the aims of the new walkway.

Linking the Colosseum to the Forum and from the Baths of Caracalla to the Circus Maximus, Rome's new archaeological walkway will be a journey through the city's most famous archaeological sites

The mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri, and the Italian culture minister, Gennaro Sangiuliano, presented the winning bid for the design of the walkway on Tuesday.

Italy's Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano, left, and Rome's Mayor Roberto Gualtieri, arrive at presser to unveil a project on a new archaeological walk
Italy's Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano, left, and Rome's Mayor Roberto Gualtieri, arrive at presser to unveil a project on a new archaeological walk

Labics Architecture Studio's design was chosen by a jury of experts from among 23 international submissions. The project will cost around 18 million euros

