Improving security and tackling overcrowding are among the aims of the new walkway.

Linking the Colosseum to the Forum and from the Baths of Caracalla to the Circus Maximus, Rome's new archaeological walkway will be a journey through the city's most famous archaeological sites

The mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri, and the Italian culture minister, Gennaro Sangiuliano, presented the winning bid for the design of the walkway on Tuesday.

Italy's Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano, left, and Rome's Mayor Roberto Gualtieri, arrive at presser to unveil a project on a new archaeological walk Alessandra Tarantino/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved

Labics Architecture Studio's design was chosen by a jury of experts from among 23 international submissions. The project will cost around 18 million euros

