The Grammy Award-winning singer, who has been accused and sued for sexual harassment, racial discrimination and fostering a hostile work environment by her dancers, is apparently throwing in the towel...

ADVERTISEMENT

Melissa Viviane Jefferson, aka: Lizzo, has implied she is quitting the music industry due to the online hate and comments targetting her looks and her character.

There may be a bit more to it than that though, as her announcement comes a day after a lawyer, who represents three former dancers who filed a lawsuit against Lizzo last August, said it was "shameful" the singer headlined a Radio City fundraiser for President Joe Biden "amid such egregious allegations".

"I'm getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet," Lizzo, 35, said on Instagram. "All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I'm starting to feel like the world doesn't want me in it.”

Her post continued: "I'm constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views... being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look. My character being picked apart by people who don't know me and disrespecting my name."

She ended the post with: "I didn't sign up for this shit - I QUIT”

Messages of support flooded the comments section of her Instagram post, including from Queen Latifah, comic Eric André, actress Sophia Bush and Paris Hilton.

However, some were quick to point out the hypocrisy of it all.

“Lizzo is being sued by her former backup dancers for sexual harassment for gross stuff she’d make them do. But here she is, crying about being “dragged,” as if she’s a victim... She needs to go away.”

“As much as I wish Lizzo would own up to her wrong-doings, I genuinely hope she’s okay. Mental health is real!”

Last August, Lizzo and her production company were sued by ex-dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez, who accused her of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment.

Last month, a judge denied a motion she requested to dismiss the lawsuit filed by her dancers. The judge dismissed some of the claims but allowed the case to move to trial.

Lizzo’s most recent Instagram post comes after one posted on 17 March where she talked about writing new music and thanked her fans for their patience.

“I’m writing some of the best music and I’m so excited for y’all to hear. I’m almost ready to be a normal human again … to be outside … to love and trust people … to try and make new friends … to sing and talk about my pain and joy,” Lizzo’s caption read.

“Just give me a lil more time. Thank u for the patience, and to the ones who unfollowed, thank u too, cus now I know where we stand.”

No news on whether that music will be heard or whether the singer is actually retiring, as this is not the first time she has suggested that she might leave the music industry. In 2023, she made her Twitter account private on several occasions after waves of body-shaming comments.

Still, if Lizzo does decide to power through, it remains unclear whether her reputation recover from the sexual harassment lawsuit - especially since the mounting accusations are in stark contrast to the singer’s tailored brand of “self-love” empowerment.