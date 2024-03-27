Bruce Springsteen has been made a fellow of the UK's Ivors Academy - the first international songwriter to do so. He will receive the award in May. And then there’s a music biopic in the works – with a rather inspired casting decision for the role of Springsteen.

Bruce Springsteen has become the first international songwriter to be named a fellow of The Ivors Academy, the UK’s professional association of music creators.

The American icon was announced as the next recipient of the Academy’s highest honour in recognition of the impact his career has had on the cultural landscape of the UK.

Named after the early 20th-century Welsh composer and actor Ivor Novello, the Ivor Awards were first handed out in 1956 and celebrate songwriters and screen composers, recognising the craft and achievements of outstanding music creators.

The Boss becomes the 27th Fellow of the Academy, joining previously inducted songwriting icons like Paul McCartney, Kate Bush, Annie Lennox, and Peter Gabriel. While he will be the sole songwriter to hail from outside Britain, the fellowship also includes American composer John Adams and French composer and conductor Pierre Boulez.

Telling the greatest stories

Bruce Springsteen, right, alongside Jake Clemons on stage during a concert of Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band World Tour 2024 performance - 19 March 2024 Ross D. Franklin/AP

Over the last half century, the 'Born to Run' musician has released 21 studio albums, sold more than 140 million records worldwide – including his most recent studio album 'Only the Strong Survive' in 2022 — and won an impressive selection of top honors, including 20 Grammys, an Oscar and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Springsteen, 74, said he was proud of the honour in a statement released by the Academy.

“In addition to recognising my songwriting, the award stands as a tribute to the fans and friends who have supported me and my work for the last fifty years,” said The Boss. “This entire country has made me feel welcome every step of the way, and for this, I will always remain deeply appreciative.”

Springsteen will receive his newest award at The Ivors ceremony at Grovesnor House in London on May 23, where the winner of the 2024 Ivor Novello will also be announced.

“There is no one more fitting than Bruce Springsteen to be the first international songwriter inducted into our fellowship,” stated Tom Gray, chair of the Ivors Academy. “Songwriters are powerful storytellers, who capture our lives, loves and hardships. Bruce has always told the greatest stories.”

The news comes a week after Springsteen’s triumphant return to the stage with the E Street Band in Phoenix for a nearly three-hour set.

Springsteen had announced last September that he was pausing his tour, citing doctor’s advice as he recovered from peptic ulcer disease.

From Bear to Boss

Jeremy Allen White (left) eyed up to play Bruce Springsteen Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP - AP Photo/Bill Belknap

Elsewhere, it was reported that The Bear star Jeremy Allen White is reportedly being eyed to portray Springsteen in an upcoming film about the making of the singer’s beloved 1982 album ‘Nebraska’.

According to Deadline, White is the favourite to play a young Springsteen in the film – reportedly titled Deliver Me From Nowhere.

It will follow Springsteen and the journey of making his sixth studio album, which was a darker, more stripped-down collection of songs that marked a new artistic direction from the rocker.

Scott Cooper, who directed Crazy Heart, Black Mass and Hostiles, is slated to direct the upcoming film.

Springsteen and his manager Jon Landau are also reportedly involved in the project, which is based on Warren Zanes’ excellent book “Deliver Me From Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska.”

No deals have been finalized, but the casting choice is rather inspired.

Now, can we have a Patti Smith biopic starring Kirsten Stewart please? Or a Tom Waits through the ages - à la Bob Dylan biopic I’m Not There – also starring Allen White, with Carlos Bernard and Ron Perlman taking care of the later years... That would be lovely.