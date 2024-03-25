WATCH: The Andean weaver preserving her vibrant handcrafting heritage

Celeste Valero crafts exquisite textiles using traditional handcrafting techniques

Celeste's family has been weaving fabrics in northwestern Argentina's Andes Mountains for generations.

The young crafter grew up surrounded by the traditional art form but only became interested after travelling outside her community and meeting other artisans. After discovering how distinctive her cultural heritage was, she began weaving.

Celeste returned home after her travels and founded The Andean Weavers Project, an endeavour dedicated to teaching, practising and preserving the intricate craft of fabric making. Her initiative has eighteen members and teaches the significance of indigenous iconography and traditional production methods.

The techniques used are centuries old, and Celeste and her family are among the select few dedicated to preserving traditional Inca knitting styles.

Preserving their skills is also a way for Celeste and the local community to earn an income. The textile artisan opened a boutique showcasing handwoven fabrics sold to visitors to the mountainous region with their unique craftsmanship.

Celeste is committed to safeguarding the rich heritage of the Andean weaving community. Her initiative ensures that the traditional craft remains woven into the fabric of her society for generations to come.