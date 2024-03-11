With the recent revelation of a live-action Legend of Zelda film in November, Nintendo enthusiasts can now look forward to not one but two confirmed movie adaptations based on the gaming giant's beloved franchises.

After the resounding billion-dollar success of last year's Super Mario Bros. Movie, Nintendo and Illumination, the animation studio, have unveiled plans for another cinematic venture "based on the world of Super Mario Bros."

"We are now creating a new animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros," series creator Shigeru Miyamoto announced on Nintendo's Twitter.

"This film is planned for release in theaters on April 3rd, 2026 in the US and many other markets, and throughout the month of April in other territories."

“We'll let you know the details once we’re ready to share more," he continues. "This time too, the staff at Illumination and Nintendo are working together. We're thinking about broadening Mario's world further, and it'll have a bright and fun story."

The announcement post from Nintendo confirms the return of Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri and Mario's creator Shigeru Miyamoto as producers. Aaron Horvath and Micheal Jelenic resume their roles in the director's chair(s), while Matthew Fogel is back to pen the screenplay.

Box office triumphs and records shattered

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023) is the third-highest-grossing animated film of all time. Credit: Universal - Nintendo

The first Super Mario Bros. Movie shattered box office records in 2023, achieving the most successful global opening for an animated film in history.

It surged to a remarkable $204.6 million in its first five days and, as of 14 January 2024, amassed a staggering $574.9 million in the United States and Canada, alongside $788.5 million in other territories, culminating in a worldwide gross of $1.36 billion.

Currently the third highest grossing animated film of all time (just below The Lion King and Frozen II), it's no wonder they're firing up a sequel.