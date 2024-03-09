Think you know your Oppenheimer from your Barbie? Your Scorsese from your Spielberg? Well, it's time to put your Oscars knowledge to the test with this ultimate quiz.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the Oscars just around the corner, it's the perfect time to put your knowledge of the most prestigious movie award show to the test!

From historic titbits to the latest 2024 Oscars trivia, get ready to tackle 16 questions that will separate the Hollywood heavyweights from the casual popcorn munchers.

Will you deliver a Maestro-level performance or end up with a Will Smith-sized slap of reality? Best of luck.