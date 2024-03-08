Cultural Digest: Don’t miss these events in Europe this week

A possessed plush, Ariana Grande's 'Eternal Sunshine', Oscars anticipation, and one of the world's leading art fairs. Here's what to see and listen to in Europe this week.

Happy International Women's Day and happy Oscars weekend!

As we prepare for Hollywood's hottest to descend upon the red carpet this Sunday (10 March), it's not just movies that are on our mind.

This week brought with it more exciting announcements, like anew Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds album, 'Wild God', which is due to be released on 30 August; the eclectic line-up for Lyon's Nuits de Fourvière festival and a preview of the official Paris Olympics poster (resulting in some rather silly online controversy).

Looking to the week ahead, we've compiled a jam-packed digest full of new film, TV and music releases, along with European exhibitions, art fairs and festivals not to be missed.

Whether terrifying teddy bears or lavish LEGO structures are your thing, it's all here.

Exhibitions

‘Infinite Layers of Inclusion', Ischgl, Austria

Artist Susana Anaya & Female Entrepreneur & Elizabeth Arthotel Owner Mirjam Alloys in front of 'Infinite Layers of Inclusion' artwork, inspired by IWD Arthotel

In celebration of International Women's Day 2024 and its theme of 'Inspire Inclusion', contemporary artist Susana Anaya has created a magnificently multi-textured, purple-hued, heart-shaped art piece that symbolises the multifaceted experiences of women.

"‘Infinite Layers of Inclusion’ is an artwork that creates a visual narrative to reflect my own journey while also exploring the collective experiences of the women’s movement, from acknowledging past struggles and sacrifices to celebrating the achievements of women that continue to inspire, weaving and layering those experiences to tell the story and using colour to reimagine what inclusion could look like in the future,” Anaya explained in a press release.

It is now on display at the Elizabeth Arthotel in Ischgl.

'Damien Hirst: The Light That Shines', Bouches-du-Rhône, France

Temple (2008) at "Damien Hirst: The Light That Shines" at Château La Coste Photo: Prudence Cuming Associates Ltd, © Damien Hirst and Science Ltd. All rights reserved, DACS/Artimage 2024

He's best known for putting a shark in a big tank, but Damien Hirst's decade-spanning career of conceptual art is so much more - and now on display at Château La Coste. There are around 90 of the British artist’s installations displayed throughout the sprawling estate in southern France, including the infamous dead animals in formaldehyde that first gained him notoriety in the early 90s. Stunning scenery combined with stunning, if a little unsettling, sculptures? What more could you want.

'The Art of the Brick: An Exhibition of LEGO® Art', London, UK

'Yellow' by Nathan Sawaya at 'The Art of the Brick' in London Euronews Culture

A giant Tyrannosaurus rex, a re-creation of Edvard Munch's 'Scream' painting and a life-sized man fallen to his knees, cradling a woman in his arms. These are just some of the incredibly impressive LEGO structures on display at 'The Art of the Brick' exhibition, now showing in - appropriately - Brick Lane.

We had the pleasure of catching up with the display's artist, former-lawyer turned LEGO-legend Nathan Sawaya, who keeps around 10 million LEGO bricks in his art studio so that, at any given moment, he can create whatever his imagination conjures. Viewing these creations is truly magical and the chance to embrace your inner-child.

Events

'TEFAF Maastricht', Netherlands

One of the world's premier art fairs, 'TEFAF Maastricht' returns to the Netherlands (9 - 14 March) with a breathtaking display of art history that spans 7,000 years. Talks, exhibits and over 260 esteemed art dealers from across the globe will be selling antiques, fine art and contemporary designs. Whether you're a collector or appreciator, this is not only an event for art, but also history; the works on show collectively providing a textured brushstroke across centuries of creative expression.

Movies

Imaginary

From the studio that brought you M3GAN and (the abysmal) The Exorcist: Believer comes another tale of creepy children and paranormal pomp - this time in the form of an evil teddy bear.

After Jessica (DeWanda Wise) moves back to her childhood home, she's reunited with a beady-eyed old toy bear named Chauncey, who her stepdaughter Alice grows strangely attached to - cue sinister happenings. Cryptic scribblings and blood smears on walls, neon doorways to a demonic underworld, stobe-lit jumps - you know the drill. Blumhouse follow the same "terror" template for almost every film, but if you like silly scares and plushy possession then this'll make for an enjoyable night out at the flicks.

The Oscars 2024

The Oscars golden statue. Copyright Danny Moloshok/2019 Invision

Grab some popcorn, roll-out your cosiest red blanket and try not to fall asleep for what will be a very late night/early morning for Europeans watching this weekend's Oscars.

Whether you're staying up or not, we'll be covering it live here at Euronews Culture (send coffee!)

In the meantime, our film critic David Mouriquand has been doing the Lord's work by compiling various rankings and round-ups of what to watch in the run-up to cinema's biggest award's ceremony.

It's been an especially great year for European film, with everything from The Zone of Interest to Society of the Snow to Anatomy of a Fall to Poor Things up for nomination. See the full list here - and where to see them.

While a company recently reported that the appearance of coffee in films is a good predictor of their success at the Oscars, our money's on it being an explosive year for Christopher Nolan's big bang Oppenheimer biopic.

Follow us @euronewsculture on X and Instagram for realtime updates on the night.

'Kinoteka Polish Film Festival', London, UK

'Zielona Granica' ('Green Border') directed by Agnieszka Holland Copyright Metro Films - Condor

A celebration of Polish filmmaking, the 22nd edition of Kinoteka Film Festival opened 8 March with Agnieszka Holland's powerful new film Green Border, which chronicles the refugee crisis on the border between Poland and Belarus (read our interview with Holland here).

Some of London's most famous screens are taking part, including the BFI Southbank and Ciné Lumière; the chance to discover exciting and some previously unheard of voices in Polish cinema with new releases, classics and indie treasures all on the agenda.

'Fantasporto Film Festival', Porto, Portugal

It really is a big weekend for film! Over in Porto this weekend is the 44th edition of the Porto International Film Festival, which, by its finish on 10 March, will have shown around 100 films at the Batalha Cinema Centre. There's everything here: romantic musicals, comedy and horror - lots of horror (most of it guaranteed to be better than Imaginary).

TV series

'The Gentlemen'

Alright lads, tailor your suits and prepare for violence because there's a new Guy Ritchie creation in town. Now streaming on Netflix is 'The Gentlemen', a spin-off from Ritchie's 2019 film of the same name. Starring Theo James as soldier Eddie Halstead, who inherits a huge country estate after his father dies, which sounds pretty cushty - until the revelation that it's connected to a criminal underworld of cannabis farming, the ringleader being Ray Winstone, of course, as Bobby Glass. Savage, sardonic and stylish, it's exactly what you'd expect from Ritchie's cockney canon.

Extraordinary

'Extraordinary' now streaming series 2 on Disney+ Courtesy of Olly Courtney/Disney+

Feeling inadequate is part and parcel of being in your twenties - and human, in general - but it's not so easy to hide when everyone in the world literally has a superpower but you. The second series of Disney+'s 'Extraordinary' follows a young woman named Jen (Máiréad Tyers) who's still trying to find her special powers (which are usually bestowed on a persons' 18th birthday) alongside navigating the usual trials of early adulthood. Enter: Therapy sessions.

Music

Ariana Grande: Eternal Sunshine

Ariana Grande 'Eternal Sunshine' Courtesy of Republic Records

Arianators, she's back.

Following the release of lead single 'Yes, And?' is Ariana Grande's highly-anticipated seventh studio album: 'Eternal Sunshine'. An Instagram reel posted by the singer that teased an upcoming music video for the single 'We can’t be friends (wait for your love)' confirmed the album title's inspiration, with references to the 2004 Charlie Kaufman movie Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. It stars Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet as a couple who breakup and undergo a neurological treatment to erase one another from their memories - so prepare yourself for some emotional devastation.

“I think this one may be your favorite. It is mine,” Grande said in a previous Instagram Story. There's only one way to find out.