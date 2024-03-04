‘Dune: Part Two’ brings spice power to the box office – and memes

The funniest 'Dune: Part Two' memes and reactions...

Following last year’s Barbenheimer phenomenon, movie theatres were looking for their new event cinemagoing experience. They seem to have found their saviour with Dune: Part Two.

The critically lauded blockbuster spectacle, armed with the star power of Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, huge phallic sandworms, and terrific SFX, stormed the box office in the US this weekend, earning $81.5 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates.

Internationally, the eagerly awaited sci-fi event earned $97 million (approx €89.4 million), bringing its global debut to $178.5 million (€164.6 million), and making it the biggest opening of 2024.

It is also a record for the film’s director Denis Villeneuve, and puts his sci-fi saga sequel in good stead to match - if not beat - the overall earnings of the original film. Dune: Part One received only $41 million upon opening, and grossed over $400 million (approx. €368.8 million) worldwide.

And like Barbie and Oppenheimer before it, Dune: Part Two is inspiring the internet to go wild with memes and funny takes.

Here are some of our favourites:

Kudos for the commitment.

The Love Actually / Dune mash-up we never knew we needed.

A pretty accurate summary, all things considered Pinterest - TaylorPowers

A mystery revealed Pinterest - TaylorPowers

Dune: Part Two is out in cinemas now.