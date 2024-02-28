France issues ban on 'steak' and 'ham' labels for plant-based products

The steaks are high! Violations of the new decree will result in fines ranging from €1,500 for individuals to €7,500 for companies.

It looks like the French government has got some "beef" with plant-based meat labels.

They've recently issued a decree prohibiting the use of terms traditionally associated with meat, such as "steak," on the labels of vegetarian products.

Other terms like "escalope," "ham," "filet," and "prime rib" can also no longer be used.

The decision comes in response to longstanding concerns raised by the meat industry regarding the potential confusion caused by terms like "vegetarian ham" or "vegan sausage" among consumers.

Packages of Beyond Meat's Beyond Burgers and Beyond Sausage, are shown in this photo, in New York, on 29 April 2021. Credit: Richard Drew/AP

The decree, published on Tuesday (27 February), does however permit certain products containing a minimal amount of plant-based ingredients to retain the labels, including items like merguez sausage or cordon bleu.

