Christopher Nolan’s atomic bomb drama won big again and ‘Succession’ got goodbye gongs as Hollywood stars got together for the first time since their historic strike.

Hollywood’s biggest stars got together for the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday, the first awards ceremony since the historic actors’ strike.

The mood was light at the awards show where actors celebrate other actors, and there were some notable changes to the ceremony this year that gave the night new energy.

In case you missed out on Saturday’s action, here’s a breakdown of the biggest moments from the 30th annual SAG Awards.

F-bombs galore as the show leaves cable behind

For the first time ever, the SAG Awards weren’t hosted by a major US television network, but rather streamed live on Netflix. It’s the first time a major Hollywood awards show shuns cable.

That meant backstage interviews of the winners replaced ads, speeches could go on as long as they wanted and profanity wasn’t bleeped out.

De facto host Idris Elba was the first of the night to drop an f-bomb, after telling the room “Don’t say anything you wouldn’t say in front of Oprah.” When the camera panned to Oprah in the audience, he exclaimed “F***! There’s Oprah.”

Idris Elba onstage at the 30th annual SAG Awards in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Billie Eilish signs Melissa McCarthy’s forehead

You read that right. When Billie Eilish and Melissa McCarthy came onstage together to present the award for Outstanding Female Actor in a Comedy Series, McCarthy couldn’t help but gush over the singer.

She was fangirling so hard that she asked Eilish if she would sign her dress. “I’m just trying to be more present in making memories and I’m trying for more YOLO-ing and less FOMO-ing,” McCarthy said.

The singer politely declined, saying she didn’t want to ruin the garment, but she did agree to sign McCarthy’s forehead instead (at the actress’s request).

Singer Billie Eilish and actor Melissa McCarthy onstage at the 30th annual SAG Awards in Los Angeles, moments after Eilish signed McCarthy's forehead. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

That’s how one of the most viral moments of the night was born. Eilish, trying hard not to burst into laughter, autographed McCarthy’s forehead with a black Sharpie, putting her hand over McCarthy’s mouth as the comedian kept asking her personal questions.

McCarthy got to take home the marker and memories that will last until her next face scrub.

“I got to check an item off my bucket list last night and I’ll never wash my face again!!” McCarthy wrote in an Instagram post.

Pedro Pascal’s tipsy acceptance speech

The internet’s favourite zaddy Pedro Pascal took home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for his role in the emotional video game adaptation ‘The Last of Us’.

But with a stacked category featuring all three male leads in ‘Succession’ Pascal’s win came as something of a surprise, even for the actor himself.

Pedro Pascal accepting his award for best actor in a television drama series at the 30th annual SAG Awards in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

As he got onstage, he said: “This is wrong for a number of reasons. I’m a little drunk. I thought I could get drunk.”

He went on to give one of the most charming speeches of the night, poking fun at himself and the rest of the nominees.

“I’m making a fool of myself but thank you so much for this! I’ve been in the union since 1999 so this is an incredible f****** honour. To the nominees, all of you, I can’t remember any of your names right now.”

‘The Devil Wears Prada’ reunites onstage

Actors Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway in a 'The Devil Wears Prada' reunion at the 30th annual SAG Awards in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

The ladies of The Devil Wears Prada reunited to present the award for outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series.

Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt took turns ribbing Meryl Streep with lines from the film, in which Streep plays the icy editor of a fashion magazine in New York.

“Meryl and Miranda Priestly are sort of like twins,” Blunt said. Streep began to fiercely defend herself, when Hathaway interrupted her with one of Miranda’s most brutal burns.

“No no. That wasn’t a question,” Hathaway told Streep.

Blunt also quoted Miranda by telling Streep: “By all means move at a glacial pace, you know how that thrills me.”

‘Oppenheimer’ wins the top prize… again

The cast of 'Oppenheimer' accepting their award at the 30th annual SAG Awards in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster biopic about the father of the atomic bomb continued its awards sweep, after winning top prizes at both the BAFTAs and the Golden Globes.

Oppenheimer won the night’s top prize, for outstanding cast, along with awards for Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr.

“Thank you SAG-AFTRA, thank you for fighting for us,” Kenneth Branagh said in the acceptance speech for best cast, reminding the room that the strike began just as Oppenheimer was premiering.

Saturday’s victories put Oppenheimer in prime position ahead of the Academy Awards on 11 March. The SAG Awards, one of the most telling Oscar predictors, only adds to the momentum for Oppenheimer, the lead Academy Awards nominee with 13 nods.

Lily Gladstone continues to make history for ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

Lily Gladstone accepts the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role for "Killers of the Flower Moon" at the 30th annual SAG Awards in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

The night’s most thrilling win went to Lily Gladstone for female actor in a leading role in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon.

No category has been more hotly contested, with analysts evenly split between Gladstone and Emma Stone for Poor Things.

When Gladstone won Saturday, the crowd went wild. It adds to her history-making streak, after she won the best female actor award at the Golden Globes.

More is riding on Gladstone than perhaps any other Oscar contender this year. Her win would be a first for Native Americans.

‘Succession’ and ‘The Bear’ continue their winning streaks

The cast of 'Succession' in a big bear hug onstage for their final appearance together, after winning outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

In television, we saw the cast of ‘Succession’ for the final time together, as the show took home the trophy for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

“One last hurrah,” Alan Ruck said on behalf of the cast. “I think the magic of Succession was that the writing was so fabulous, it inspired all of us to bring our A-game from the very beginning… We caught lightning in a bottle.”

The entire cast – minus Sarah Snook and Brian Cox – erupted in a big bear hug onstage.

‘The Bear’ also continued its winning streak, sweeping the category for best comedy series with awards for its cast and two lead actors, Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri.

Here is the complete list of winners:

Film Categories

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer (WINNER)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein — Maestro

Colman Domingo as Bayard Rustin — Rustin

Paul Giamatti as Paul Hunham — The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer — Oppenheimer (WINNER)

Jeffrey Wright as Thelonious “Monk” Ellison — American Fiction

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Annette Bening as Diana Nyad — “Nyad”

Lily Gladstone as Mollie Burkhart — “Killers of the Flower Moon” (WINNER)

Carey Mulligan as Felicia Montealegre — “Maestro”

Margot Robbie as Barbie — “Barbie”

Emma Stone as Bella Baxter — “Poor Things”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown as Clifford Ellison — American Fiction

Willem Dafoe as Godwin Baxter — Poor Things

Robert De Niro as William Hale — Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss — Oppenheimer (WINNER)

Ryan Gosling as Ken — Barbie

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt as Kitty Oppenheimer — Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks as Sofia — The Color Purple

Penélope Cruz as Laura Ferrari — Ferrari

Jodie Foster as Bonnie Stoll — Nyad

Da’vine Joy Randolph as Mary Lamb — The Holdovers (WINNER)

Television Categories

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Crown

The Gilded Age

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession (WINNER)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear (WINNER)

Only Murders In The Building

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox as Logan Roy — Succession

Billy Crudup as Cory Ellison — The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy — Succession

Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans — Succession

Pedro Pascal as Joel — The Last of Us (WINNER)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston as Alex Levy — The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana — The Crown (WINNER)

Bella Ramsey as Ellie — The Last of Us

Keri Russell as Kate Wyler — The Diplomat

Sarah Snook as Shiv Roy — Succession

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent — Ted Lasso

Bill Hader as Barry — Barry

Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard Richie Jerimovich — The Bear

Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso — Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White as Carmen Carmy Berzatto — The Bear (WINNER)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein as Susie Myerson — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam Midge Maisel — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues — Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu — The Bear (WINNER)

Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton — Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Matt Bomer as Hawkins Hawk Fuller — Fellow Travelers

Jon Hamm as Roy Tillman — Fargo

David Oyelowo as Bass Reeves — Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Tony Shalhoub as Adrian Monk — Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

Steven Yeun as Danny Cho — Beef (WINNER)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Uzo Aduba as Edie Flowers — Painkiller

Kathryn Hahn as Clare Pierce — Tiny Beautiful Things

Brie Larson as Elizabeth Zott — Lessons In Chemistry

Bel Powley as Miep Gies — A Small Light

Ali Wong as Amy Lau — Beef (WINNER)

Stunt Ensemble Categories

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Barbie

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One (WINNER)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Ahsoka

Barry

Beef

The Last of Us (WINNER)

The Mandalorian