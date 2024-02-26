Christopher Nolan’s atomic bomb drama won big again and ‘Succession’ got goodbye gongs as Hollywood stars got together for the first time since their historic strike.
Hollywood’s biggest stars got together for the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday, the first awards ceremony since the historic actors’ strike.
The mood was light at the awards show where actors celebrate other actors, and there were some notable changes to the ceremony this year that gave the night new energy.
In case you missed out on Saturday’s action, here’s a breakdown of the biggest moments from the 30th annual SAG Awards.
F-bombs galore as the show leaves cable behind
For the first time ever, the SAG Awards weren’t hosted by a major US television network, but rather streamed live on Netflix. It’s the first time a major Hollywood awards show shuns cable.
That meant backstage interviews of the winners replaced ads, speeches could go on as long as they wanted and profanity wasn’t bleeped out.
De facto host Idris Elba was the first of the night to drop an f-bomb, after telling the room “Don’t say anything you wouldn’t say in front of Oprah.” When the camera panned to Oprah in the audience, he exclaimed “F***! There’s Oprah.”
Billie Eilish signs Melissa McCarthy’s forehead
You read that right. When Billie Eilish and Melissa McCarthy came onstage together to present the award for Outstanding Female Actor in a Comedy Series, McCarthy couldn’t help but gush over the singer.
She was fangirling so hard that she asked Eilish if she would sign her dress. “I’m just trying to be more present in making memories and I’m trying for more YOLO-ing and less FOMO-ing,” McCarthy said.
The singer politely declined, saying she didn’t want to ruin the garment, but she did agree to sign McCarthy’s forehead instead (at the actress’s request).
That’s how one of the most viral moments of the night was born. Eilish, trying hard not to burst into laughter, autographed McCarthy’s forehead with a black Sharpie, putting her hand over McCarthy’s mouth as the comedian kept asking her personal questions.
McCarthy got to take home the marker and memories that will last until her next face scrub.
“I got to check an item off my bucket list last night and I’ll never wash my face again!!” McCarthy wrote in an Instagram post.
Pedro Pascal’s tipsy acceptance speech
The internet’s favourite zaddy Pedro Pascal took home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for his role in the emotional video game adaptation ‘The Last of Us’.
But with a stacked category featuring all three male leads in ‘Succession’ Pascal’s win came as something of a surprise, even for the actor himself.
As he got onstage, he said: “This is wrong for a number of reasons. I’m a little drunk. I thought I could get drunk.”
He went on to give one of the most charming speeches of the night, poking fun at himself and the rest of the nominees.
“I’m making a fool of myself but thank you so much for this! I’ve been in the union since 1999 so this is an incredible f****** honour. To the nominees, all of you, I can’t remember any of your names right now.”
‘The Devil Wears Prada’ reunites onstage
The ladies of The Devil Wears Prada reunited to present the award for outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series.
Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt took turns ribbing Meryl Streep with lines from the film, in which Streep plays the icy editor of a fashion magazine in New York.
“Meryl and Miranda Priestly are sort of like twins,” Blunt said. Streep began to fiercely defend herself, when Hathaway interrupted her with one of Miranda’s most brutal burns.
“No no. That wasn’t a question,” Hathaway told Streep.
Blunt also quoted Miranda by telling Streep: “By all means move at a glacial pace, you know how that thrills me.”
‘Oppenheimer’ wins the top prize… again
Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster biopic about the father of the atomic bomb continued its awards sweep, after winning top prizes at both the BAFTAs and the Golden Globes.
Oppenheimer won the night’s top prize, for outstanding cast, along with awards for Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr.
“Thank you SAG-AFTRA, thank you for fighting for us,” Kenneth Branagh said in the acceptance speech for best cast, reminding the room that the strike began just as Oppenheimer was premiering.
Saturday’s victories put Oppenheimer in prime position ahead of the Academy Awards on 11 March. The SAG Awards, one of the most telling Oscar predictors, only adds to the momentum for Oppenheimer, the lead Academy Awards nominee with 13 nods.
Lily Gladstone continues to make history for ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’
The night’s most thrilling win went to Lily Gladstone for female actor in a leading role in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon.
No category has been more hotly contested, with analysts evenly split between Gladstone and Emma Stone for Poor Things.
When Gladstone won Saturday, the crowd went wild. It adds to her history-making streak, after she won the best female actor award at the Golden Globes.
More is riding on Gladstone than perhaps any other Oscar contender this year. Her win would be a first for Native Americans.
‘Succession’ and ‘The Bear’ continue their winning streaks
In television, we saw the cast of ‘Succession’ for the final time together, as the show took home the trophy for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.
“One last hurrah,” Alan Ruck said on behalf of the cast. “I think the magic of Succession was that the writing was so fabulous, it inspired all of us to bring our A-game from the very beginning… We caught lightning in a bottle.”
The entire cast – minus Sarah Snook and Brian Cox – erupted in a big bear hug onstage.
‘The Bear’ also continued its winning streak, sweeping the category for best comedy series with awards for its cast and two lead actors, Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri.
Here is the complete list of winners:
Film Categories
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
American Fiction
Barbie
The Color Purple
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer (WINNER)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein — Maestro
Colman Domingo as Bayard Rustin — Rustin
Paul Giamatti as Paul Hunham — The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer — Oppenheimer (WINNER)
Jeffrey Wright as Thelonious “Monk” Ellison — American Fiction
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Annette Bening as Diana Nyad — “Nyad”
Lily Gladstone as Mollie Burkhart — “Killers of the Flower Moon” (WINNER)
Carey Mulligan as Felicia Montealegre — “Maestro”
Margot Robbie as Barbie — “Barbie”
Emma Stone as Bella Baxter — “Poor Things”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Sterling K. Brown as Clifford Ellison — American Fiction
Willem Dafoe as Godwin Baxter — Poor Things
Robert De Niro as William Hale — Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss — Oppenheimer (WINNER)
Ryan Gosling as Ken — Barbie
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Emily Blunt as Kitty Oppenheimer — Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks as Sofia — The Color Purple
Penélope Cruz as Laura Ferrari — Ferrari
Jodie Foster as Bonnie Stoll — Nyad
Da’vine Joy Randolph as Mary Lamb — The Holdovers (WINNER)
Television Categories
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Crown
The Gilded Age
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Succession (WINNER)
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear (WINNER)
Only Murders In The Building
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox as Logan Roy — Succession
Billy Crudup as Cory Ellison — The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy — Succession
Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans — Succession
Pedro Pascal as Joel — The Last of Us (WINNER)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston as Alex Levy — The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana — The Crown (WINNER)
Bella Ramsey as Ellie — The Last of Us
Keri Russell as Kate Wyler — The Diplomat
Sarah Snook as Shiv Roy — Succession
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent — Ted Lasso
Bill Hader as Barry — Barry
Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard Richie Jerimovich — The Bear
Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso — Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White as Carmen Carmy Berzatto — The Bear (WINNER)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein as Susie Myerson — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam Midge Maisel — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues — Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu — The Bear (WINNER)
Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton — Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Matt Bomer as Hawkins Hawk Fuller — Fellow Travelers
Jon Hamm as Roy Tillman — Fargo
David Oyelowo as Bass Reeves — Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Tony Shalhoub as Adrian Monk — Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
Steven Yeun as Danny Cho — Beef (WINNER)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Uzo Aduba as Edie Flowers — Painkiller
Kathryn Hahn as Clare Pierce — Tiny Beautiful Things
Brie Larson as Elizabeth Zott — Lessons In Chemistry
Bel Powley as Miep Gies — A Small Light
Ali Wong as Amy Lau — Beef (WINNER)
Stunt Ensemble Categories
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Barbie
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3
Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One (WINNER)
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Ahsoka
Barry
Beef
The Last of Us (WINNER)
The Mandalorian