Brussels celebrates surrealism with two major exhibitions

Fans of surrealism are in for a treat in Belgium with two exhibitions celebrating the surrealist movement on its 100th anniversary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brussels Arts Centre Bozar is highlighting the Belgian surrealist scene with an exhibition called "Histoire de ne pas rire", while "Imagine" at the Royal Museums of Fine Arts is bringing together international surrealists.

The exhibitions are in the context of the Belgian presidency of the Council of the European Union.

Hadja Lahbib, Belgian Minister of Foreign Affairs tweeted that the exhibitions are "an opportunity to discover major works that will fire our imagination and challenge our perceptions."

The aim is to illustrate the importance of the dream and of intuition in the creative process.

"Histoire de ne pas rire" at Bozar is running from 21 February to 16 June 2024, whilst visitors can see "Imagine" at the Royal Museums of Fine Arts from 21 February to 21 July 2024.