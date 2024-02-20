Visit Euronews

From Barbie to AI: Switzerland's largest carnival begins in Basel

Masked Guggen music bands (brass and percussion carnival bands) parade through the streets during the carnival Monstercorso in Lucerne, Switzerland, Tuesday, 13 February 2024.
Masked Guggen music bands (brass and percussion carnival bands) parade through the streets during the carnival Monstercorso in Lucerne, Switzerland, Tuesday, 13 February 2024. Copyright Associated Press
This year's themes for one of Switzerland's oldest traditions include artificial intelligence and the Barbie movie.

About 11,000 people have participated in the opening day of Switzerland's largest carnival in Basel.

At 4am on Monday, street lights went out and colorful lanterns were lit. Many spectators followed the parade through the streets of the city's historic centre, crossing the Rhine and continuing into the night. 

This year's themes for the Basler Fasnacht Carnival include artificial intelligence, the latest Barbie film and various current political issues.

The carnival tradition in Basel dates back to 1376, and has been recognised by UNESCO as a part of Switzerland's cultural heritage.

This year's event is set to go on till Wednesday.

