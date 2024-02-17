Visit Euronews

Belgian family painting determined to be a fake Van Gogh

No go for Van Gogh painting in Belgium
No go for Van Gogh painting in Belgium Copyright euronews
By Euronews with EBU
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

Experts say the painting of Van Gogh found during renovation works on a house in Belgium was not a self-portrait.

ADVERTISEMENT

It's a no-go for a suspected Van Gogh found in Belgium.

Last week a mural with an alleged self-portrait of Vincent van Gogh appeared during renovation work on a house in the Rabot neighbourhood in the city of Gent in Belgium

But alas, the suspected self-portrait of Vincent Van Gogh was not a work by the master.

Specialists from the University of Gent came by and did measurements on the art piece. The verdict fell fairly quickly: the painting could not possibly be painted by the master himself. The pigment of the paint was not used during Van Gogh's lifetime.

Eva Vermeersch, a researcher at Ghent University, analysed the mural.

"We saw with the Raman spectroscopy, that we have a pigment produced in 1928. Since Van Gogh died in 1890, it is unlikely that he painted it himself," she explains.

But now the question remains: who made the painting? 

Though the family is somewhat disappointed, they found the experience exciting. Furthermore, they said they were keeping the mural, which will provide them with a fun tale to regale guests with in the future.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Painting van Gogh Belgium