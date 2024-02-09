Screen legend Sigourney Weaver to receive International Goya Award

The Goya Award jury highlighted Weaver’s "impressive career full of unforgettable films" and the creation of "independent, complex and strong female characters".

ADVERTISEMENT

This year's Goya Awards (the Spanish Oscars), which take place tomorrow, will see American actress and producer Sigourney Weaver receive the prestigious International Goya.

The star of the legendary Alien saga, amongst other films in a stellar filmography, will collect the award at the gala to be held in Valladolid.

The jury praised "her impressive career full of unforgettable films" as well as the fact that she has created "independent, complex and strong female characters".

The International Goya was created in 2022. According to the Academy, this award aims to recognise those who contribute to the union of cultures and spectators from all over the world through cinema.

Cate Blanchett and Juliette Binoche received the same award in the Goya’s two previous editions.

“Three-time Oscar-nominated and BAFTA and Golden Globe-winning actress Sigourney Weaver has created a set of unforgettable characters, in both comedy and drama, ranging from Lieutenant Ripley in 'Alien' to Dian Fossey in 'Gorillas in the Mist',” said the Goya jury in statement.

“Over the years, she has captivated audiences and earned their admiration as one of the most beloved performers on stage and screen globally.”

“Weaver’s eclectic work is a reflection of her versatility, charisma, and undeniable talent as an actress,” the statement continued.

The actress has a strong relationship with Spanish cinema and featured on the poster for the 2021 San Sebastian Festival, where she received a Donostia Award. She has participated in two films directed by Spanish directors (Rodrigo Cortés’ Red Lights and J.A. Bayona’s A Monster Calls), and has already been nominated for a Goya for her performance in Bayona’s 2016 film.

The 38th Goya Awards ceremony, presented by the Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences of Spain, takes place in Valladolid, Castile and León, on 10 February.

Spanish drama 20,000 Species of Bees, written and directed by Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren, leads the nominations with fifteen, followed by Bayona’s Society of the Snow with thirteen. Both films are competing for Best Film.