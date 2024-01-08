Golden Globes 2024: The best celebrity red carpet looks

Beyond the applause and accolades of the 81st annual Golden Globes, let's turn our attention to the real showstopper – who wore what to the awards and did it wow on the red carpet.

The Golden Globes is not just an evening for recognising talent within the film and TV industry; it's a runway for Hollywood's best-dressed darlings to strut their stuff.

So let's celebrate the stars who didn't just win awards but also stole the spotlight with their fabulous and fun fashion at this year's awards!

Gucci Green for Queen Tay Tay

Taylor Swift arrives at the 81st Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

One of our picks for People of the Year 2023, Taylor Swift, stunned in shimmery acid green custom Gucci.

The singer, nominated for Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, graced the red carpet without her NFL boo Travis Kelce, who was busy with a game just a stone's throw away at LA's SoFi Stadium.

Domingo the dapper

Colman Domingo arrives at the 81st Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Rustin and The Colour Purple star Colman Domingo went in a different direction in a custom black look by Louis Vuitton's new men's creative director, Pharrell Williams.

He accessorised with pins of pearl and red jewels, and a single pearl earring.

Domingo was nominated for the Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture award for his outstanding portrayal in the biographical drama Rustin, but lost out to Cillian Murphy, who took home the award for his role in Oppenheimer.

Falling for Hüller

Sandra Huller arrives at the 81st Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Sandra Hüller's look had us falling for her.

The Anatomy of a Fall star, who was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama, chose a colour from Louis Vuitton somewhere between emerald and sea green in Beverly Hills, California.

Her bodice was fitted with skinny straps paired with a skirt of gentle pleats that fell to a train.

Like Taylor Swift, Hüller was also figured in our People of the Year 2023.

Barbie's real-life superstar

Margot Robbie arrives at the 81st Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

As always, Margot Robbie looked fabulous.

Robbie, the star and a producer of the blockbuster and heavily nominated Barbie film, wore a hot pink sequinned Armani gown with a pink tulle boa.

Like with the Barbie press tour, her look was modelled on a past Barbie doll - this time on Superstar Barbie from 1977.

Willy Wonka chic

Timothee Chalamet arrives at the 81st Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Fashion risk-taker Timothée Chalamet, the face of the latest Wonka flick, donned a bedazzled black jacket with black skinny trousers and a low-buttoned black shirt.

His designer: Celine Homme.

Chalamet had a nomination for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, though the award ultimately went to Paul Giamatti from The Holdovers.

Better luck next time, Timothée, and keep up the great looks!

Gladstone looking glamorous

Lily Gladstone and Leonardo DiCaprio arrive at the 81st Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024 Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Red carpet newcomer, Lily Gladstone, who took home a Best Actress award for her stand-out performance in Killers of the Flower Moon, didn't just shine on stage - she brought the sparkle to the red carpet too!

Rocking a fabulous white Valentino gown paired with a dramatic black shawl and diamond neck choker, Gladstone added a touch of flair with earrings created by a member of the Blackfeet Tribe.

Dua Lipa's golden notes

Dua Lipa arrives at the 81st Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. Credit: AP Photo

Chart-topping sensation Dua Lipa graced the event both as a presenter and a nominee for Best Original Song, donning a bespoke black velvet Schiaparelli dress adorned with a sequence of golden "bones" on the bodice and a billowy bustle skirt.

Her look was complimented with a Tiffany & Co. necklace from 1962.

Falling with flair

Pedro Pascal arrives at the 81st Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The Last of Us' Pedro Pascal turned an unexpected "ouchie" into a fashion win at the 81st Golden Globes!

Sporting an arm sling courtesy of Bottega Veneta, Pascal revealed to reporters that his injury was a result of a simple "fall."

Arm sling aside, Pascal's look was a big win, featuring a tactile black, skin-tight turtleneck adorned with white yarn knots throughout and paired with some sleek black trousers.

Who knew falling over could be so sexy?

Saltburn swag

Barry Keoghan arrives at the 81st Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Barry Keoghan, the star of Saltburn, rocked the Golden Globes scene in a stunning custom Louis Vuitton ensemble.

The 31-year-old, nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama, sported a Louis Vuitton creation from the Spring-Summer 2024 collection, a red wool evening jacket in heritage Damier, paired with sharp red tailored trousers and a crisp white rounded-collar shirt featuring pearl buttons.

His accessory game was also on point - featuring a chic golden belt chain, a pearl necklace, and Tiffany & Co. earrings.

Back to school with Billie

Billie Eilish arrives at the 81st Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. Credit: AP Photo

"What Was I Made For?" signer Billie Eilish, her hair bright red and black, went school marm in a white blouse, brown skirt and an oversized black jacket, eyeglasses in place.

Her look was by Willy Chavarria.

Florence's floral fantasy

Florence Pugh arrives at the 81st Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Florence Pugh never fails to deliver an outstanding red carpet look.

Decked out in a sheer red Valentino gown sprinkled with delicate roses, the Oppenheimer star brought a whole garden of charm to the event.

Talk about blooming fabulous!

The Bear wears Prada

Ayo Edebiri arrives at the 81st Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Pugh wasn't flying solo in the red department.

Ayo Edebiri, later crowned Best Supporting Actress in a Musical or Comedy series for her role in The Bear, turned heads in a gorgeous strapless red Prada ensemble.