By Olivia Pinnock

If you're out to work smart everyday or choose to relax in loungewear, either way you can still feel and look luxurious with Euronews Culture's guide to fashion trends in 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fashion trends came and went at break-neck speed in 2023. From mermaid-core, to bloke-core, to ballet-core, we moved on quicker than the flick of a TikTok scroll.

The experts are expecting a slower pace for 2024 with a restorative approach to our wardrobes full of soothing colours and a reworking of classic styles with an egalitarian outlook.

Fiona Harkin, foresight editor at strategic foresight consultancy, The Future Laboratory says: “The core-ification of fashion that reigned supreme in 2023 and had consumers switching style at unprecedented pace is slowly being phased out in favour of a slower, more considered sense of dressing – one that is better suited to our current environmental needs.”

Sentiments shared by Malaïka Ewande, founder and creative director of fashion consultancy Vesuvius Creative Bureau, who believes: “The fashion landscape is heading into a search for balance in terms of creativity. You find formal elements in casual creations and minimalism and opulent creation have been intertwined the past few seasons, for example… we’re throwing many of the ancient fashion rules out of the window.”

So with that in mind, here's our guide to the top trends you'll need to know for 2024.

Re-Worked Wear

Formal suits in the workplace may have been on a downward trajectory for some time but don’t throw yours out just yet. Classic tailoring is getting a DIY makeover in 2024 with upcycling details such as zips, lacing, studding and embroidery or mix-up formal looks such as pinstripe waistcoats and shoulder padded jackets with wide-leg trousers and trainers.

Valentino's vision in white for Spring Summer 2024 Vianney Le Caer/Invision

Ewande says: “I love seeing people heading to the office rocking baggy fit, full suits and sneakers. When you look really closely there’s all these genius details like misplaced collars, additional zippers and loosely fitted waists to amplify volume. You’ve (also) got classic suits but in the brightest, loudest possible colours or prints: it’s really fun.”

Model wears Victoria Beckham Spring Summer 2024 creation for Paris Fashion Week 2023 Vianney Le Caer/Invision

Work it and rework it. Hugo Boss set out its stall at 2024 Spring/Summer Fashion Week Boss/Giovanni Giannoni

Look to the SS24 catwalks of Schiaparelli, Hugo Boss and Yohji Yamamoto for inspiration but this trend is easily achieved through your own styling.

Colour Me Calm

Trend experts WGSN have forecast “apricot crush” as the colour for 2024. A gender-neutral option with a comforting, warm tone, it predicts it will be most popular on loungewear, activewear and outerwear.

Spring, summer or autumnal - apricot is expected to feature heavily on our colour palettes WGSN

Clare Smith, color strategist at WGSN, said in a statement: "Apricot Crush signifies the importance of nourishing the mind and body. It is the perfect hue for a world seeking calm and optimism, bringing a necessary pick-me-up as consumers continue to grapple with a range of emotions and uncertainty about the future.”

Fendi women's Fall-Winter 2023-24 Antonio Calanni/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved

Tom Ford Milan SS 2024 Antonio Calanni/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood's ready to wear 2024 SS collection Vianney Le Caer/Invision

Other key colours for the year include soothing shades of sky blue which popped up in the SS24 collections of JW Anderson, Fendi and Balmain and lilac which was seen at Tom Ford, Maison Margiela and Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood.

Prepare Wear

While some brands are addressing the mood of uncertainty with feel-good styles, others are taking a more utilitarian approach. Military details, high-tech fabrics and packable functionality, WGSN is touting “prepare wear” as a prevailing trend that will “push survivalist themes further into mainstream fashion”.

xxx xxx

Yellow mellow? Vollebak's 'indestructible' hoodie Vollebak

Ready for almost anything - Vollebak's Apocalypse jacket is primed for the adventurous Vollebak

Acne Studios and Balenciaga gave us camouflage and utility pockets in their SS24 collections but look out for smaller brands with survivalism at the core of what they do, like Vollebak whose lightweight Apocalypse jacket comes with 16 hidden pockets and can withstand black lava, flash fires and chemical erosion.

Thriving Archives

It was announced in November that the 2024 theme for the Met Gala, which takes place in May, is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion”. The exhibition will explore some of the museum’s historically significant pieces that are too delicate to be worn.

Rihanna arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating "China: Through the Looking Glass" on May 4, 2015, Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

The theme will make for a challenging dress code at the red-carpet Gala but we predict it’ll provide another boost to archival fashion (rare, past season designs from high-end brands) which has been a big trend in recent years. “We are entering an era of fashion archive collectors who want to use fashion to showcase their discernment – embodying a playful, if-you-know-you-know vibe,” says Harkin.

Anyone for tennis?

Racket sports and fashion have long been playmates thanks to their association with the middle and upper classes but that perception is shifting. With the rise of new sports like pickleball and padel comes a critique of the elitist nature of more traditional sports like tennis.

Finish points on and off court with your net play - Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in action at Wimbledon in 2023. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Copyright 2023 The AP

“While previous decades’ racquet culture featured a ‘preppy’ style that was status-led, over the past few years we have seen the rise of tenniscore, a nostalgic homage to the heritage sport's style,” explains Harkin.

Streetwear brand Major Raquet Club says it is on a mission to “bring the joy of tennis to everyone, everywhere”, while DSquared played with preppy tennis tropes such as knitted polo shirts, striped blazers and sleeves tied around shoulders but matched it with their signature ripped denim and in-your-face sex appeal.

ADVERTISEMENT

There we have it.

Stay tuned to Euronews Culture for our ongoing 2024 Preview series, in which we look ahead to next year and recommend the releases and events that have us excited already. You can already check out our Books, Albums and TV previews.