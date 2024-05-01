The best film of all time revealed by Rotten Tomatoes

Rotten Tomatoes has compiled a list of the 300 Best Films of All Time - and the Top 10 may surprise you...

ADVERTISEMENT

The review-aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes has revealed its list of the highest-rated movies of all time.

The list of 300 titles is based on reviews from critics, as Rotten Tomatoes collects online reviews from writers who are certified members of various writing guilds or film critic-associations. These are all ‘Certified Fresh’ (100–75%) and ranked using a combination of a movie’s Tomatometer rating and its Audience Score.

So, is it Titanic?

Nope, not even in the Top 10.

The Godfather?

Close, but Francis Ford Coppola’s epic crime drama got second place on the podium.

The misunderstood masterpiece that is Les Mayfield’s 1997 comedy gem Flubber, starring the one and only Robin Williams?

Too much to hope for.

The top spot goes to another 1997 film – Curtis Hanson’s neo noir gem L.A. Confidential, based on James Ellroy’s 1990 novel of the same name.

And we’re not unhappy about this. The film, starring Russell Crowe, Guy Pearce, James Cromwell, Kim Basinger, Kevin Spacey and David Strathairn is nothing short of a tense atmospheric miracle that exudes a unique pull. It was nominated for nine Academy Awards at the time, including Best Picture. It only won two: Best Supporting Actress for Basinger and Best Adapted Screenplay. Titanic won in every other category L.A. Confidential was nominated for.

But again, it didn’t make the Top 10 – or the Top 300 even. Delayed justice, granted, but a bit harsh.

L.A. Confidential Warner Bros.

We won’t list the Top 300 – you can find that here – but here’s the Top 20:

L.A. Confidential (1997) The Godfather (1972) Casablanca (1942) Seven Samurai (1954) Parasite (2019) Schindler’s List (1993) Top Gun: Maverick (2022) Toy Story 2 (1999) Chinatown (1974) On The Waterfront (1954) The Battle of Algiers (1966) Toy Story (1995) Rear Window (1954) Modern Times (1936) How To Train Your Dragon (2010) All About Eve (1950) Spirited Away (2001) Up (2009) The Third Man (1949) Spotlight (2015)

Not a bad list, all in all, despite a noticeable absence of female filmmakers in the top spots; the fact that Sunset Boulevard (in at 27) should have been in the Top 5 easily; Spotlight is overrated; and that Top Gun: Maverick is alarmingly high.

Additionally, what Ratatouille is doing as low as 119 is something of a travesty. And where, pray tell, is The Exorcist? Not in the Top 300, that’s where. Scandalous.

And just in case you were wondering, the most recent film in the list – here in the Top 100 – is last year’s The Holdovers, ranked at number 36. It was one of our favourites from last year, but we would’ve liked to have seen Past Lives creep in there somewhere.

What do you make of Rotten Tomatoes Top 300 Best Movies of All Time? And which films do you think deserved to make the cut?

While you ponder, here's the trailer for the official Top Film of All Time:

Definitely worth rewatching.