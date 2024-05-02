Fans will be able to immerse themselves in the complete ABBA experience for the first time ever during the two weeks of the Eurovision Song Contest, hosted in Malmö.

Half a century after ABBA's legendary Eurovision win, the city of Malmö, which is hosting this year's contest, has opened a new attraction dedicated entirely to the Swedish supergroup.

Spread across two floors, the fun-filled experience includes artefacts from Stockholm’s beloved ABBA The Museum, fabulous Dolce & Gabbana costumes from the digital concert ABBA Voyage, and performances from Mamma Mia! The Party, where you can feel like you're in a lively Greek Taverna.

"We gathered all of the entities that works with ABBA at the moment,” explains Mia Segolsson from Swedish record label Polar Music. “We are showcasing every part of the ABBA world right now.”

At the heart of the exhibition is the celebration of ABBA's 50th anniversary since their triumphant 1974 Eurovision victory with the unforgettable pop anthem "Waterloo".

Among the exhibits are the black leather boots worn by Benny Andersson during the performance, as well as an original “Waterloo” record.

The win not only catapulted the band to superstardom but also played a significant role in boosting Sweden’s music industry. “It all started with Waterloo,” Segolsson reflects.

Will ABBA make an appearance at this year's Eurovision?

Fans are hoping for an appearance by ABBA in Malmö, though band members - and Segolsson - are playing down those suggestions.

“I don't know. We'll see. No comment,” she laughs

Rather than the actual band performing, there is anticipation that the holographic projections, which have been integral to the acclaimed ABBA Voyage show in London, might be integrated into the ceremony.

There is also a suggestion that various pop stars may be drafted in to perform a medley of ABBA's greatest hits in place of the band.

Why is this Eurovision one of the most controversial yet?

This year's Eurovision Song Contest is fast approaching, with two semifinals scheduled for 7 and 9 May, followed by the grand final on 11 May. However, a shadow of fear and controversy looms over the event, which typically serves as a celebration of pop music and international unity.

Security concerns for the contest have been heightened due to the country being identified as a "priority target" for Islamist terrorist groups. There are also planned protests against Israel's participation, and worries about cyberattacks and Sweden's NATO membership add to the apprehension.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU), the organising body of the contest, has resisted calls for Israel to be excluded. However, it did order Israel to change the lyrics of its competing song, originally titled 'October Rain', as it was seen as a reference to Hamas’ cross-border Oct. 7 attack.

Renamed 'Hurricane', the power ballad will be performed by 20-year-old singer Eden Golan.

ABBA World opened on Monday 29 April and runs until Sunday 12 May.