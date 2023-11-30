The charismatic folk hero and frontman of The Pogues will always be remembered for his timeless Christmas classic "Fairytale Of New York", featuring the late Kirsty MacColl.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shane MacGowan, a legendary figure of Irish folk and punk music, and the iconic lead singer of The Pogues, has passed away at the age of 65.

The news comes following MacGowan's ill-health and a recent hospitalisation due to a diagnosis of encephalitis.

In an Instagram post, Shane's wife, Victoria Mary Clarke, wrote, "Shane will always be the light that I hold before me and the measure of my dreams and the love of my life."

On 22 November, she mentioned his discharge from the hospital, and within a few days they marked their wedding anniversary, expressing gratitude they were "still alive."

An Irish music legend

Kirsty MacColl and Shane MacGowan, circa 1987. Credit: Getty Images/Tim Roney

Born on Christmas Day 1957, in Pembury, Kent, England, to Irish immigrants, MacGowan made his name in the vibrant punk scene of the late 1970s.

As the charismatic hard-living frontman of the Irish punk band The Pogues, originally named Pogue Mahone, MacGowan led the group from 1982 until their break-up in 2014.

His magnetic stage presence, poetic storyteller lyrics, and distinctive gruff vocal style, combined with the band's unique blend of foot-stomping traditional Irish folk and punk rock, set them apart.

Throughout their career, they released a total of seven studio albums, with notable hits including "Dirty Old Town", "Love You 'Till The End" and "Sally MacLennane'.

The pinnacle of their success came with the beloved 1987 hit "Fairytale of New York," featuring the late Kirsty MacColl.

It became a global phenomenon, reaching number two on the UK charts and establishing itself as a timeless classic of the Christmas season, alongside the likes of Slade, Mariah Carey and Wham!.

MacGowan claimed the song emerged from a bet initiated by their producer, Elvis Costello, challenging the band to create a Christmas hit single.

Shane MacGowan poses for photographers upon arrival at the Shane MacGowan, The Eternal Buzz & The Crock of Gold Exhibition in London, Tuesday, 11 Oct. 2022. Credit: Scott Garfitt/2022 Invision

In later years, MacGowan stated that he became tired of both hearing and discussing the song, and its success ultimately contributed to the band's separation.

Beyond his music, MacGowan became known for his tumultuous lifestyle, marked by excessive drinking, smoking, drug use and crooked teeth.

But his unapologetic authenticity turned him into a symbol of rebellion and creative freedom within the industry.

In 2020, the documentary Crock Of Gold: A Few Rounds With Shane MacGowan, directed by Julien Temple, provided an intimate look into his life and career.

MacGowan's health had been in decline for an extended period, and since 2015, he had relied on a wheelchair due to injuries sustained from multiple falls, including the breaking of his pelvis and right knee