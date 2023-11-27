Jean Knight, R&B icon known for hit "Mr Big Stuff", dies aged 80

'Jean Knight's legacy is not just a musical one; it is a testament to the enduring love between an artist, her hometown, and the fans who adored her,' her family said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jean Knight, best known for her exuberantly funky 1971 hit single, "Mr. Big Stuff" released by Stax Records, has died aged 80.

Her death from natural causes was verified by her publicist, and Bernie Cyrus, the executive director of the Louisiana Music Commission and a close friend, confirmed the news with Rolling Stone magazine.

Born in New Orleans, Louisiana on 26 January 1943 as Jean Caliste, her journey in the music industry began in the mid-1960s.

After catching the attention of local bands with her powerful voice, Knight was signed by record producer Huey Meaux with Jet Star/Tribe record labels in 1965, where she adopted the stage name "Jean Knight".

Despite early local success, it wasn't until the early 1970s that Knight soared to international fame.

Creating a timeless classic

Discovered by songwriter Ralph Williams, Knight's collaboration with record producer Wardell Quezergue resulted in the timeless hit "Mr. Big Stuff."

Following Knight's recording of the song, it was submitted to various national record labels, all of which turned it down.

However, when King Floyd's "Groove Me," a No. 1 R&B hit in early 1971, also recorded at Malaco Studios, gained popularity, the staff at Stax Records revisited Knight's recording and decided to release it.

It reached No. 2 on the pop chart (prevented from reaching the top spot by the Bee Gees' "How Can You Mend a Broken Heart") and securing a No. 1 spot on the R&B chart in 1971.

The double-platinum single earned Knight a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Vocal Performance, Female, and solidified her status as an R&B and soul sensation.

It was also sampled by Eazy E in his iconic hip-hop track "Boyz-N-The-Hood" and by singer-songwriter John Legend in 'Who Do We Think We Are" featuring Rick Ross.

Following her success at Stax, Knight partnered with producer Isaac Bolden in 1981, releasing "You Got the Papers but I Got the Man" on his Soulin' label.

In 1985, Knight gained further recognition with her cover of Rockin' Sidney's "My Toot Toot," which reached No. 50 on the pop chart in the U.S. and became her only hit in South Africa.