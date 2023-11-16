'The Crown' returns for the first part of its final series

The hotly anticipated final series of Netflix drama ‘The Crown’ has released its first four episodes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sixth series, which covers the lives of British royal family members in the wake of Princess Diana’s fatal car crash in Paris, has been split into two parts. The first part, consisting of four episodes, airs today (16 November) on Netflix.

The following six episodes of the final series will be released on 14 December.

The previous series, released on 9 November 2022, featured the third iteration of the main cast, who also feature in the sixth series.

Last year, Imelda Staunton takes on the title role as Queen Elizabeth II, filling the shoes of Olivia Coleman and Claire Foy before her, in a series that took on the years of John Major’s (Johnny Lee Miller) time as Prime Minister in the 90s. It included the Queen’s annus horribilis in 1992, marked by several family crises, the dissolution of Diana and Prince Charles’ marriage, and the early days of Tony Blair’s premiership in 1997.

Series Five was also noted as the first of the show to air after the death of both Elizabeth and Prince Phillip.

This new series picks up where the last left off. Returning actors include Staunton as Elizabeth, Jonathan Pryce as Phillip, Dominic West as Charles, and Elizabeth Debicki as Diana.

Ed McVey, Dominic West and Luther Ford Keith Bernstein/Netflix

Bertie Carvel reprises his role as Blair from the final episode of the last series to feature more dominantly in the sixth series, which covers the 1997 to 2005 period of British history. Khalid Abdalla also returns as Dodi Fayed, Diana’s lover who was also killed in the fatal car crash on 31 August 1997.

Elizabeth’s grandchildren have all had actor updates, with Ed McVey taking over the role of Prince William and Luther Ford as Prince Harry.

'The Crown' - Series 6 - Part One is out on Netflix today.