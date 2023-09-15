If we make it through climate collapse and nuclear holocaust, we may just get a chance to taste a new Coca-Cola flavour. There's no need however to be afraid of missing out; it's being made available in several global regions.

He said, “I've been to the year 3000; Not much has changed but they lived underwater; And your great, great, great Coca-Cola; Is pretty fine”.

For the eagle-eyed readers, you’ll notice a brand name snuck into the iconic chorus of Busted’s song ‘Year 3000’. There’s a good reason for it. Coca-Cola have announced a limited run of what they’ve imagined their drink may be like in a millenia’s time.

Even more intriguing, the new drink has been designed with the help of artificial intelligence.

Coca‑Cola Y3000 Zero Sugar is a co-creation of human designers with AI to merge the experience of people around the world to create a new flavour fit for a 31st century palate.

The sugar free version is available for a limited time in the US, Canada, China, Europe and Africa. An additional drink with real sugar is also available in the US and Canada.

The new recipe is combined with a futuristic design on the cans and an Y3000 AI Cam where users can envision their life in future. Through the lens of the world’s most popular drinks company.

“We hope that Coca‑Cola will still be as relevant and refreshing in the year 3000 as it is today, so we challenged ourselves to explore the concept of what a Coke from the future might taste like—and what kind of experiences would a Coke from the future unlock?” said Oana Vlad, Senior Director, Global Strategy, The Coca‑Cola Company.

Will Coca-Cola still be around in the year 3000? Head over to Euronews Green to get a better prognosis on humanity’s chances of making it there, let alone a drinks brand.