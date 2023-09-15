The Musée d’Art Classique de Mougins has closed its doors temporarily before it will reopen as a museum dedicated to female artists next year.

The MACM: Musée d’Art Classique de Mougins (Mougin Museum of Classical Art) is an art gallery in the southern French hills above the coastal city of Cannes. Opened in 2011 by Christian Levett, a British investor, the MACM has displayed an impressive collection of ancient artworks from Roman, Greek and Egyptian empires, as well as more modern works from the likes of Henri Matisse, Salvador Dalí and Pablo Picasso.

But at the end of August, Levett closed the MACM’s doors to the public. When it reopens sometime in 2024 the exhibitions will be entirely dedicated to female artists.

Levett has collected art for over 28 years and amassed a collection with a huge array of diversity, across both gender and era.

“Having the opportunity to create this museum and share my collections with the public has been a true honour for me as a collector,” Levett said in a press release from the museum. “I have been collecting various works for a quarter of a century, and as my tastes have evolved, I think it’s time for the museum to evolve too.”

When the museum reopens, it will be renamed as FAMM: Femmes Artistes du Musée de Mougins (Women artists of the Mougins Museum).

Artists already set for inclusion include Joan Mitchell, Lee Krasner, Helen Frankenthaler, Grace Hartigan, Elaine de Kooning, Louise Bourgeois, Tracey Emin, Sarah Lucas, Howardina Pindell, Joan Semmel, Nancy Graves, Cecily Brown, Carrie Mae Weems, Barbara Hepworth, Marlene Dumas, Alma Thomas, Leonor Fini, Franciszka Themerson, Sahara Longe, Elizabeth Columba and many more.

After the MACM opened in 2011, it won the Best New Museum of the Year award from Apollo Magazine and was the only French nominee for the 2013 European Museum of the Year award. FAMM will continue the already impressive legacy for one of France’s youngest and most exciting museums.