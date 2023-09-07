See: Shortlist for 2023 Stirling Prize for best UK building

The nominees are chosen as examples of the greatest contributions to architecture in Britain.

The shortlist for the 2023 Royal Institute of British Architects Stirling Prize has been announced. The annual award, named after the British architect James Stirling, recognises the best new buildings in the UK.

Founded in 1996, buildings across the EU were eligible until 2014. From 2015 onwards, the RIBA Stirling Prize has only accepted entries in the UK.

Previous winners have included the Gherkin building in London, the Scottish Parliament building in Edinburgh, and Terminal 4 in Madrid’s Barajas Airport.

“These six remarkable buildings offer thoughtful, creative responses to the really complex challenges we're facing today. Whether it's tackling loneliness, building communities, or preserving our heritage, these projects lay out bold blueprints for purposeful architecture,” said RIBA President Muyiwa Oki of the shortlist.

“Amidst a backdrop of housing shortages, growing inequality, and economic uncertainties, this year's shortlist demonstrates that well-designed buildings can offer genuinely inspiring solutions to our most pressing problems.”

The winning building will be announced at a prize ceremony on 19 October.

The shortlist:

A House for Artists

A House for Artists Johan Dehlin (L); David Grandorge (R-top); Apparata Architects (R-bottom)

Designed by Apparata Architects for the London Borough of Barking & Dagenham, A House for Artists is an attempt to create a new housing model creative people. It provides accommodation for 12 artists across five floors with reduced rent and creative programmes.

Central Somers Town Community Facilities and Housing

Central Somers Town Community Facilities and Housing Clockwise from bottom left: Lewis Khan; David Grandorge; Lewis Khan; David Grandorge

Designed by Adam Khan Architects for the London Borough of Camden, the building is part of a wider to create housing for social rent with flexible community children's facilities.

Courtauld Connects, The Courtauld Institute of Art

Courtauld Connects, The Courtauld Institute of Art Philip Vile

Designed by Witherford Watson Mann Architects, Courtauld Connects is part of a multi-phase project to redesign the gallery's home in the 18th century designed Somerset House, overviewing the Thames.

John Morden Centre

John Morden Centre Jim Stephenson

The Morden College was founded in 1695. Mæ's redesign of the Blackheath site in London is intended to improve the lives of the elderly residents receiving residential and nursing care.

Lavender Hill Courtyard Housing

Lavender Hill Courtyard Housing Johan Dehlin

Designed by Sergison Bates architects, this is a redevelopment of a former sheet-metal workshop in a Clapham mews to create nine apartments.

University of Warwick Faculty of Arts

University of Warwick Faculty of Arts Hufton and Crow (L); Daniel Hopkinson (R)

The only building on the list not in London, this Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios-designed Faculty of Arts building has brought together the departments and school faculty under one roof to engender more cross-collaboration.