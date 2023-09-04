David Fincher premieres 'The Killer' in Venice

By Euronews with AP

David Fincher walked the red carpet for the world premiere on Sunday of his psychological action thriller at the 80th Venice International Film Festival.

Three-time Oscar nominee David Fincher ("Fight Club," "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button," "The Social Network") is back with a movie, based on a French graphic novel series of the same name by Alexis Nolent, with a screenplay adapted by "Seven" screenwriter Andrew Kevin Walker.

"The Killer" is the story of an assassin who, after a fateful near-miss, battles his employers - and himself - on an international manhunt he insists isn't personal.

"The Killer" also stars Charles Parnell and Arliss Howard, along with Kerry O'Malley, Sophie Charlotte, Emiliano Pernía and Gabriel Polanco.

Rose Bertram arrives on the red carpet for his movie 'The Killer' in competition at the 80th edition of the Venice Film Festival at the Venice Lido, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 3, 20 Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse

American filmmaker Damien Chazelle ("Whiplash," "La La Land") is the Jury President for the main competition at the La Biennale Di Venezia.

The event at the Venice Lido runs until 9 September.

The festival is also showcasing films by Woody Allen, William Friedkin, Richard Linklater, Roman Polanski, Harmony Korine and Wes Anderson, screening out of competition.

Hong Kong actor and singer Tony Leung received a Golden Lion for lifetime achievement at the festival.