The finding took place in the area of Chota, Cajamarca province, where the Pacopampa archaeological project is being developed.

A joint team of Peruvian and Japanese researchers has made an incredible discovery – the tomb of an elite religious leader, dubbed the "Priest of Pacopampa," dating back 3,000 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ministry of Culture made the announcement, detailing that the find unearthed was located in the Chota area of the Cajamarca province in northern Peru.

This site is part of the Pacopampa archaeological project, situated within an archaeological complex from the Formative Period.

Yuji Seki, a Japanese archaeologist on the team, commented on the discovery, stating, "And we have the body of a figure, it seems that of an adult, and also, according to the observation of the pelvis, it seems it’s a male, a man."

Evidence of elite status found in the tomb

The significance of the individual's status is clearly indicated by the assortment of artefacts unearthed in the tomb.

These artefacts were found in a circular hole approximately one metre deep, where spherical ceramic vessels and bowls had been placed as offerings alongside the body.

The body itself was covered by six layers of ash and black earth, as documented in the official report.

Findings presented alongside the skeleton suggest that ancient ritual practices, particularly body painting techniques, were employed for this "elite personage," believed to be a priestly leader.

The collaborative Pacopampa archaeological project, initiated in 2005, has been a joint effort between a Peruvian university and a Japanese Ethnology museum.

Over the years, this partnership has yielded other significant discoveries, including the tomb of a priest known as the "Priest of the Pututus," located in the same vicinity a year ago.

Check out the video above for a closer look inside the fascinating tomb.