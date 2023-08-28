By Euronews

Since its creation in 1958, the George Enescu Festival has become an essential part of Eastern Europe’s classical music scene.

Created in 1958 in honour of the Franco-Romanian composer, the George Enescu Festival is now one of the major events for musicians and music lovers worldwide.

Dozens of concerts and competitions for young musicians occur over a month in the Romanian capital, Bucharest.

The George Enescu Philarmonic Orchestra opened the festival with shows featuring the conductor Cristian Macelaru and Gautier Capuçon, one of the greatest cello virtuosos.

