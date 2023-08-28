Visit Euronews

The George Enescu Festival, one of East Europe’s biggest musical events, opens in Romania

Since its creation in 1958, the George Enescu Festival has become an essential part of Eastern Europe’s classical music scene.

Created in 1958 in honour of the Franco-Romanian composer, the George Enescu Festival is now one of the major events for musicians and music lovers worldwide.

Dozens of concerts and competitions for young musicians occur over a month in the Romanian capital, Bucharest. 

The George Enescu Philarmonic Orchestra opened the festival with shows featuring the conductor Cristian Macelaru and Gautier Capuçon, one of the greatest cello virtuosos.

