Cha-Cha Slide creator DJ Casper dies aged 58 after battle with cancer

No party, wedding or birthday is complete without Mr C The Slide Man's iconic dance hit "Cha Cha Slide".

DJ Casper, the American musician recognised for his enduring worldwide hit, 'Cha Cha Slide', has died at the age of 58.

ADVERTISEMENT

His death comes after a long battle with kidney and liver cancer, a diagnosis he had faced since 2016.

Born as Willie Perry Jr in Chicago, where he chose to remain throughout his life, DJ Casper's creative journey led him to craft the iconic 'Cha Cha Slide' in 1998.

From local roots to global smash-hit

Originally conceived as a musical exercise routine for his nephew, who was a personal trainer, the song's infectious popularity swiftly gained momentum within the local Chicago community.

Starting out with local recognition, the song's potential was quickly recognised by a major record label, who helped propel the track onto the international stage.

Characterised by its engaging line-dancing routine and the spirited vocal commands from Casper, who released the track under the moniker Mr C the Slide Man, 'Cha Cha Slide' became a beloved anthem at weddings, children's parties and sports events.

The song, released in 2000, spent five consecutive weeks on the US Billboard Hot 100 charts before eventually reaching the number 1 spot in the UK in 2004.

DJ Casper also made an appearance playing himself in an episode of Netflix's 'Orange Is the New Black', when Crazy Eyes hallucinates the prisoners and guards line dancing to the 'Cha Cha Slide'.

“Anybody that’s going through cancer, know that you have cancer and cancer does not have you,” Casper said in a statement before his passing. “So, keep on doing the ‘Cha Cha Slide.'”