Heatwaves through history: Vintage photos of scorching summers

These old photographs show how people found ways to cool off and stay hydrated during extreme weather event in the past.

As Europe is experiencing another very hot summer, it's a good time to look back at how people in the past dealt with these extreme weather events.

This selection of photographs shows how some found ways to cool and fresh during heat waves and droughts.

Some images date back to the 1940s, featuring fashion, the urban landscape, and common leisure activities of those years.

Before, heatwaves were often regarded as a nuisance, but they were not seen as a major threat to public health. In recent years, however, heat waves have become more frequent and intense, and are viewed as a serious public health hazard.

Can we learn something from the past for our future? This is an opportunity to reflect on the need to take steps to adapt to the changing climate, as heatwaves and droughts are likely to become more common in the future, as well as to take action for a healthier planet.