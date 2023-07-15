By AP

A heatwave is set to hit the Italian peninsula and its islands over the next few days, with temperatures expected to break all-time records.

The Ministry of Health has issued a red alert, valid throughout the weekend, for several central cities, from Rome to Bologna, Florence to Pescara, where temperatures are expected to reach a maximum of 37°C from Sunday, before peaking at the beginning of the week.

In Rome, temperatures could rise to 40°C on Monday, then 42 or 43°C on Tuesday, shattering the previous record of 40.5°C set in the capital in August 2007.

Sardinia could also break the record of 48.8°C set on 11 August 2021, the highest temperature ever measured in Europe.

The north of the peninsula is not expected to be spared, with 38°C expected in Milan on Tuesday.

Health and medical facilities are already being mobilised across the country to care for the most vulnerable people, particularly those suffering from dehydration, and to provide care for the elderly in nursing homes.

In 2022, the heat in Europe led to the deaths of 60,000 people, including 18,000 in Italy, the country worst affected, according to a study published on Monday in Nature Medicine.