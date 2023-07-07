Spears claims that she was struck by a security guard while trying to get the attention of basketball player Victor Wembanyama.

The singer filed a police report after the incident, an anonymous person told AFP.

Britney Spears claims in a social media post that she was about to have her dinner in Las Vegas when she decided to approach the basketball player of the San Antonio Spurs Victor Wembanyama and congratulate him on his success.

There was a crowd and a lot of noise so she says she tapped Wembanyama on the shoulder to get his attention. Instead of a hello, she was reportedly struck in the face by one of the player's bodyguards.

Wembanyama said that he had no idea who it was that at the time, he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away.

Wembanyama said security advised him not to stop for anyone as he walked into the restaurant, mindful that pausing could cause a stir and allow a crowd to build. He added that he was told that Spears was the person who grabbed him only hours later.

The player will make his NBA Summer League debut with the Spurs on Friday night in Las Vegas against the Charlotte Hornets.

Watch the video above to learn more about what the basketball player had to say about the incident.