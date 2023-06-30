Since the Barbie movie was announced, starring Margot Robbie as the title character, fans have been waiting impatiently and, as we get closer to its 21 July release, the promotion team are going overboard in their attempts to turn the world pink.

The promotion team behind director Greta Gerwig's forthcoming movie are making sure that it’s impossible to miss the release with new stunts and collaborations released on an almost daily basis.

Fashion fans have been singing the praises of Margot Robbie - who’s playing the title character - and her stylists, who have been digging into the Chanel archives for perfectly Barbie-esque pink tweed jackets as well as choosing colourful pieces from Prada, Bottega Veneta and Valentino as the star embarks on film’s press tour.

Earlier this week, a particularly large stunt surfaced - an Airbnb listing for, you guessed it, Barbie's Malibu DreamHouse.

While the Airbnb photos are of a dollhouse model of the mansion, featuring an infinity pool and outdoor dance floor no less, images of the pink property have been leaked, with photojournalist John Schreiber tweeted a video, saying that the literally enormous stunt could be spotted from some 10 miles (or 16km) away.

The DreamHouse is the largest of the marketing team’s seemingly never ending push to get the Barbie movie into the consciousness of perhaps the entire world - whether they like it or not - there are countless other brand collaborations and advertising techniques currently floating around. Euronews Culture is here to give you a run down of the most impressive and unusual among them - and to remind you it’s Barbie’s world and we’re just living in it.

What would Barbie be without her iconic outfits? A vast array of brands have launched clothing both featuring the pink Barbie logo and paying tribute to her perfectly put together style. One stand out is Aldo, who have released a line of shoes and bags in pink and silver tones with added hearts and sparkles and that’s not all - each piece comes in Barbie-themed packaging.

Also leading the Barbie fashion pack are Claire’s, who have released a very cute collection of hair accessories, and Forever 21 who’ve dropped a ‘90s inspired Barbie collection featuring mini skirts and tank tops alongside matching co-ords. Luggage brand Béis has got in on the game too, offering magenta suitcases and travel bags emblazoned with the phrase ‘today is the best day ever!’

If you’re more into your toiletries and beauty products than clothing, Barbie still has something for you.

NYX has launched an entire range of makeup in appropriate packaging - including a flip phone and a cassette tape - and OPI has created a perfectly pink nail polish.

At the more extreme - or, some might say, tenuous, end of the spectrum, Moon announced a Barbie-themed toothbrush and toothpaste collaboration - who doesn’t want to make their bathroom more pink?!

Gamers aren’t left out, either. Xbox have released a DreamHouse console and custom faceplates and racing game Forza Horizon 5 has announced it’s now possible to ‘drive’ versions of both Barbie’s 1956 Chevrolet Corvette EV and Ken’s 2022 GMC HUMMER EV, virtually of course.

Barbie’s 1956 Chevrolet Corvette EV AP Photo

Barbie has infiltrated the cinema four weeks before the movie is released - and we’re not just talking adverts on the big screen. Cinemagoers have been handed their drinks and popcorn in themed cups - in pink, of course - ensuring they’ll have the doll on their mind throughout whichever film they’ve chosen to see.

It’s entirely possible that movie theatre visitors might also be tempted by some frozen yoghurt and they’re in luck - Pinkberry have launched a Barbie-special. It’s strawberry and dragon fruit flavour and comes adorned with pink and silver star shaped sprinkles.

If you miss out on staying in the Malibu DreamHouse, you can always make your own place smell just like it, thanks to a candle from Homesick called, appropriately DreamHouse. Scented with sandalwood, sweet peony and lemon zest it couldn’t be more Barbie if it tried.

If decor is more your jam, why not get inspired by Architectural Digest’s tour with Margot Robbie in full Barbie garb as she takes viewers around the DreamHouse from the film.

Even the press junkets have been all about promotion - some journalists have been interviewing the cast in hotels decked out in Barbie style throughout.

There have been a few criticisms of the vast breadth of Barbie-themed promotions, which perhaps won’t come as a huge surprise.

An advert filmed at a DreamHouse-esque property for insurance company Progressive has raised eyebrows and a photo of a pink bench with a Barbie advert and, apparently, anti-homeless design has caused criticism on Twitter.

Overall, though, it seems as if the whole world is on the brink of turning Barbie pink - and we can’t wait to see what the marketing team have up their (pink) sleeves next!