Going for auction gold will be a Champion brand 1992 “Dream Team” USA commemorative jersey worn and later signed by Michael Jordan.

Michael Jordan's iconic 1992 Team USA jersey is set to hit the auction block, with experts predicting it could fetch a whopping €550,000 or more.

The highly sought-after jersey, worn and signed by the basketball legend himself, and still featuring Jordan's sweat stains, will be part of Julien's Auctions' upcoming sports memorabilia event in Beverly Hills.

Alongside it, the auction will feature an impressive collection of 900 items, including soccer jerseys worn by renowned players such as Pelé, Maradona, Haaland, and Mbappé.

The auction is set to unfold from the 23 to 25 June.

What's the significance of the Michael Jordan jersey?

Julien's Auctions Executive Director Martin J. Nolan points out the sweat stains and signature on NBA superstar Michael Jordan 1992 "Dream Team" jersey AFP

The significance of this jersey lies in its connection to the 1992 Summer Olympic Games, a pivotal moment that forever altered the landscape of both NBA and Olympic history.

For the first time, Team USA welcomed the participation of NBA players, and it was none other than Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls who received a coveted invitation. Joining a star-studded roster that included luminaries like Larry Bird, Scottie Pippen, Magic Johnson, and Charles Barkley, Jordan became part of what would later be hailed as "The Dream Team."

During the Olympics, Jordan's indomitable spirit and unmatched skills propelled Team USA to an extraordinary undefeated streak across eight games.

A testament to their dominance, they became the first team in any sport to score over 100 points in every match.

In the final, they defeated Croatia, leaving an indelible mark on the world of basketball and introducing the sport to a global audience.

The proceeds from the auction of this historic jersey will be directed towards a worthy cause—the "Women and Children's Wellness Center" initiative in Nairobi, Kenya. By contributing to this initiative, the auction provides support for the well-being of vulnerable women and children in the African community.

Other record-breaking sales

In recent years, the auction block has witnessed record-breaking sales of items associated with the basketball legend.

In April this year, Michael Jordan’s 1998 game-worn Air Jordans set a new record for the world’s most expensive shoes, after selling for a staggering $2.2 million (approximately €2.01 million) at auction at Sotheby’s.

Last year, Sotheby's and Jordan also made headlines by breaking records with the sale of a jersey worn by Jordan during Game 1 of the 1998 NBA Finals, his last title victory. This iconic jersey fetched a record-breaking $10.1 million (approximately €9.25 million) at a Sotheby's auction.

The sale of Jordan's legendary red Chicago Bulls jersey, as prominently featured in the hit Netflix series 'The Last Dance', marked a milestone as the highest sum ever paid for a piece of sports clothing.

Check out the video above for a closer look at the Michael Jordan 1992 Team USA jersey going up for auction.