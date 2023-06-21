Peru's Central named best restaurant of the world

The Lima-based restaurant, run by chefs Virgilio Martínez and Pia Leon, takes the crown from Denmark’s Geranium.

Peruvian restaurant Central, by chefs Virgilio Martínez and Pia Leon, was crowned Best Restaurant in the World 2023 on Tuesday evening by the influential 50 Best Restaurants ranking.

The restaurant in Lima was rewarded for its cuisine celebrating "the diversity of ingredients" as well as "the history and traditions" of Peru, according to the 50 Best, which held their awards ceremony this year in Valencia, Spain.

"Thanks to all the people who in different ways have accompanied us in the life of CENTRAL and have been part of this different route, at different times since the opening" said the owners of the restaurant on social media.

"We represent a territory, a diversity and a culture", exclaimed Martinez, who noted that the award is important for Peru and for Latin America, thanks to the visibility it brings to its gastronomy, as well as its culture and its art.

The awards host country Spain, performed well in the 2023 edition. Second place went to Barcelona restaurant Disfrutar, whose kitchen is led by chefs Oriol Castro, Eduard Xatruch, and Mateu Casañas. Disfrutar was followed by two more Spanish tables: the Madrid establishment Diverxo (3rd) and the Basque Asador Etxebarri (4th).

Four French restaurants placed in the top 50 this year, compared to three last year: Table by Bruno Verjus, a newcomer in 10th place, Septime by Bertrand Grébaud (24th), Plénitude by Arnaud Donckele (36th), and La Grenouillère by Alexandre Gauthier (48th).

World's best female chef is Mexican Elena Reygadas

Chef Elena Reygadas won The World's Best Female Chef 2023 award Fernando Llano/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved.

A few weeks ago, the World’s 50 Best Restaurants named Elena Reygadas, owner and chef of Rosetta, a restaurant and bakery in her hometown of Mexico City as the best female chef in the world in 2023.

The 50 Best ranking has been awarded since 2002 by 1,080 independent experts (chefs, specialized journalists, restaurant owners, etc.) under the aegis of the British Restaurant magazine, from the William Reed press group.