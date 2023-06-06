'The Girl from Ipanema' singer Astrud Gilberto dies aged 83

By Euronews with AP

Gilberto's rendition of 'The Girl From Ipanema' sold over five million copies, and made her a worldwide voice of bossa nova.

Brazilian bossa nova singer, Astrud Gilberto, best known for 'The Girl from Ipanema' has died aged 83.

The singer, songwriter and entertainer recorded 16 albums and became one of Brazil's brightest musical stars in the 1960s and 1970s.

The vocalist's grandaughter, Sofia Gilberto, announced the death on Instagram, writing "I'm here to bring you the sad news that my grandmother became a star today, and is next to my grandfather João Gilberto."

Her rendition of 'The Girl From Ipanema' sold over five million copies, and made her a worldwide voice of bossa nova. It also won her a Grammy in 1965 for Record of the Year and Gilberto received nominations for best new artist and best vocal performance.

“The Girl from Ipanema,” the wistful ballad written by Antonio Carlos Jobim and Vinicius de Moraes, was already a hit in South America. But “Getz/Gilberto” producer Creed Taylor and others thought they could expand the record’s appeal by including both Portuguese and English language vocals.

