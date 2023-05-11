Thousands pay their last respects to Brazil's 'Queen of Rock' Rita Lee

By Euronews

Thousands queued in Sao Paulo to pay their last respects to Brazil's 'Queen of Rock' Rita Lee who died on Monday aged 75.

Thousands mourning the recent death of Brazilian singer Rita Lee joined a wake inside Sao Paulo's planetarium - a venue the 75-year-old wrote about in her memoirs and often visited.

Having sold over 55m records Lee, or the 'Queen of Rock' as she was also known, left a lasting mark with her irreverence, creativity and compositions containing messages that helped introduce Brazilian society to feminism.

President Lula said she was “one of the biggest and most brilliant names in Brazilian music and was ahead of her time."

Lee was the author and singer of hits such as 'Ovelha Negra' and 'Mania de Você.'

The artist died on Monday aged 75.

Her cause of death wasn’t immediately disclosed, but she was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2021, which her son said she had defeated last year.