Iconic Paris art museum the Pompidou Centre to close for renovations

Paris' iconic Pompidou Centre is to close in 2025 for renovations that could take up to five years to complete at an estimated cost of €262m.

Its groundbreaking "inside out" structure, which displays pipework on the outside, has suffered serious wear and tear.

It's the building's first major upgrade and will cost €262 million to update its structure for fire safety, disability access and general repairs.

The Pompidou houses work by renowned artists including Picasso and Kandinsky.