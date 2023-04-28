By Euronews

Madame Tussauds wax museum in London has added a figure of the soon-to-be-Queen Camilla alongside King Charles III in its Royal Family collection.

Currently known as the Queen Consort, Camilla is to be crowned alongside her husband, King Charles III, on Saturday, May 6.

The wax figure wears a recreation of the dress worn by Camilla to the annual Diplomatic Reception in December 2022, along with replicas of jewellery she wore that night, in tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

"Queen Camilla's figure is wearing a beautiful outfit that pays homage to an event she attended at Buckingham Palace in December 2022. We worked directly with Anna Valentine, the designer of the dress who recreated the outfit for us," Madame Tussauds' Jo Kinsey explained.

Her accessories include replicas of the late Queen’s Belgian sapphire tiara, George VI sapphire necklace, Art Deco engagement ring and Welsh gold wedding band, as well as the star of the Order of the Garter - the Royal Family Order of Queen Elizabeth II.

Camilla's wax figure will stand in the 'The Royal Palace Experience' section of the museum next to her husband's figure, which has been redressed for the relaunch.