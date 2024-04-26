Aya Nakamura has cemented her status as the French queen of hip-hop at Les Flammes. The awards were created by Yard and Booska-P, in partnership with Spotify, in response to the longstanding neglect of rap and R&B genres at France's Victoires awards.

Aya Nakamura retained her crown as the queen of French music last night by securing three major awards at the Les Flammes ceremony.

The 28-year-old singer-songwriter, who is currently the most listened to French-speaking singer in the world, took home the awards for Female Artist of the Year (now for the second year in a row), New Pop Album, and International Breakthrough.

In parallel, rapper Gazo repeated his success from 2023 by winning Male Artist of the Year, a title he also secured at the Les Victoires de la musique awards earlier this year.

The award for Best Concert went to rapper SCH for his outstanding show last year at the Vélodrome in Marseille, his hometown.

Hosted at Paris's Châtelet theatre, the event took a political turn when rapper Médine used his performance to advocate for the people of Gaza, dedicating his song "Gaza Soccer Beach" to the victims of the conflict.

“There is not enough space on the walls of the theatre (of the Châtelet) to be able to write the names of the 35,000 victims,” he declared, while names were written in the background.

Aya Nakamura arrives at the Flammes awards Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Paris. Credit: Aurelien Morissard/AP

Nakamuras' triumph comes after a recent racist backlash, following reports that French President Emmanuel Macron has considered her to headline the Olympic Games' opening ceremony.

The French far-right National Rally leader Marine Le Pen called her presence "not a beautiful symbol” and an “additional provocation from Emmanuel Macron".

Le Pen told France Inter on Wednesday, that Macron "must get up every morning" and find "one idea a day to humiliate and outrage the French".

In response, the French-Malian popstar released a single titled ‘Doggy’, hitting back at the criticism. “I have no enemies myself, they're the ones hating on me; Lots of enemies but I don't even know them,” the lyrics to the song go before jumping into the chorus: “You want it doggy, doggy, doggy, doggy, doggy, doggy style.”

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

The Flame for rap album of the year: Carré de Werenoi

The Flame of the New Pop album of the year: DNK by Aya Nakamura

The Flame of the rap performance song: Freestyle LVL Up Vol.1 by Ninho

The Flame of the piece of African or African-inspired music: Little genius of Jungeli, Imen Es, Lossa, Alonso and Abou Debeing

The Flame of the Caribbean or Caribbean-inspired piece: Doliprane by Kalash

The Flame of the featuring of the year: Meridian by Dave and Tiakola

The Flame of Male Revelation of the Year: Favé

The Flame for Male Artist of the Year: Gazo

The Flame of Female Revelation of the Year: Wonder

The Flame for Female Artist of the Year: Aya Nakamura

The Flame of the composer: Boumidjal

The Flame of the concert of the year: SCH at the Orange Vélodrome (Marseille)

The Flame of the video of the year: Commando de Shay

The Flame of Scenic Revelation of the year:

The Flame of the R&B song: Last I love you by Monsieur Nov and Josman

The Eternal Flame: Kore

Spotify Flame for Album of the Year: Sincerely by Hamza

The Flame of social commitment: Zamdane