If you’re a fan of Armani, you’re in for a treat this Salone del Mobile. For the 2023 event, the Italian design house is opening its doors to present its first ever outdoor collection for Armani/Casa furniture and furnishings.

The headquarters of the Giorgio Armani brand is usually closed to the public, but they’re welcoming guests inside for Milan Design Week at the stunning Palazzo Orsini to celebrate the launch.

The new pieces are on display in both the Palazzo’s gardens and fresco rooms that are usually reserved for Haute Couture clients.

Pieces from the Armani/Casa outdoor furniture collection on display Copyright Giorgio Armani

In a garden to the back of the 17th century building, various pieces from the first Armani/Casa collection entirely dedicated to outdoor use are on show - including sun loungers, sofas, tables and ornaments with cactus and lotus flower theming.

Displayed with the sound of trickling water from a fountain under spring green trees, much of the furniture appears to be weaved - in typical Armani style - and the accompanying fabrics and upholstery are in hues familiar to connoisseurs of the brand or printed in their signature palm motifs. It’s all built for outdoor use and appears sturdy as well as stylish.

Part of the display of Armani/Casa in the gardens of Palazzo Orsini Copyright Giorgio Armani

Continuing on the tour of the Palazzo, guests can access rooms on the first floor, with more outdoor furniture - which works for indoor spaces - to see.

There are pieces strictly for inside use too, including a number that an Armani/Casa representative told Euronews Culture have been crafted with the same artisanal workmanship as an Armani Haute Couture creation.

The interior of Armani HQ Palazzo Orsini with some of the new collection on show Copyright Giorgio Armani

The mother-of-pearl chair, dressing table and desk are particularly impressive, all hand-crafted in Italy and using tiles in a mosaic pattern, playing into the familiar Armani woven look.

There are, unsurprisingly, strong Italian influences throughout, especially in the Murano glass branded vases and ceramic trinkets, inspired by the vegetation found throughout the Mediterranean landscape.

A personal favourite were the Tarot cards - a somewhat unusual find, but one which plays into Armani/Casa’s playful aesthetic. They are, of course, branded too.

Armani/Casa's mother-of-pearl dressing table on show at Palazzo Orsini in Milan Copyright Giorgio Armani

A word of warning - this rare opportunity to visit the Palazzo Orsini is unsurprisingly extremely popular and queues can be long. It is absolutely worth the wait but, if you have too much on your plate this design week to add in a visit, here’s the good news - much of the new collection is on display in the Armani/Casa shop windows on Corso Venezia in the city as well.

The courtyard entrance to Palazzo Orsini, Armani's HQ in Milan Copyright Giorgio Armani

Palazzo Orsini is on Via Borgonuovo in Milan and the Armani/Casa installation is open from 18 - 23 April.